Glancing Back for Nov. 26

LERNA — Roy Pearson, a Lerna young man, is "some corn husker," according to figures he has produced to prove it. On the farm of Ed Devers in Morgan Township, in six days last week, Pearson husked 695 bushels of corn. On Monday he husked 108 bushels, on Tuesday 133 bushels, on Wednesday 143 bushels, on Thursday 103 bushels, on Friday 104 bushels and on Saturday, 103 bushels. While there may have been single days superior to this, Pearson claims that for six days' effort, it can't be beaten... COLES — The corn shucking record so far this year for Coles County now is claimed by Charles Bareither, a young farmer living 1 1/2 miles east of Coles. On Wednesday, young Bareither shucked and hauled to the Morris Elevator of Coles 163 bushels and 40 pounds of corn. Bareither's Wednesday record distanced the record by several bushels claimed by an Ashmore husker with 154 bushels and 50 pounds of corn husked last weekend... MATTOON — The Mattoon High School 11 defeated the Shelbyville team by a score of 40-14 on Thanksgiving Day in the last game of the season. The Mattoon team has completed the most successful football season in the history of the school. They have won seven games, lost one and tied one