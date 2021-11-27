 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glancing Back for Nov. 27: Live grenades found in Shelby County ditch

  • 0

100 years ago,

Nov. 27, 1921

Sunday. No paper.

50 years ago, 1971

SHELBYVILLE – A live grenade was found in a roadside ditch Thursday night in rural Shelby County by a farmer. Another grenade, also apparently armed, was found in Maroa on Tuesday night. The grenade found Thursday night was taken to Shelby County Sheriff Robert Collins. The sheriff said the grenade was the type that could be fired from a rifle. Army demolition experts have been sent from the Army depot at Granite City to investigate… MATTOON - Time is running out on Mattoon and Charleston’s bid to land a Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League franchise. Mike Witwicki, who is helping promote organization of the team from the Mattoon side, hasn’t had much response to his plea for jobs for the players. A prerequisite to forming a CICL club is the availability of 16 to 18 jobs which pay $2 an hour for 20 to 30 flexible hours a week for the summer. J.W. Sanders, the Charleston instigator of the franchise, also has struck out thus far in his attempt to find some jobs. It was hoped that each city could come up with eight or nine jobs for the players… SULLIVAN – A $50 reward is offered for the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for stealing a Cherokee Prayer sign from a farm southwest of Sullivan. The sign, owned by “Cherokee” Bechtel, reads: “Oh, Great Spirit, grant that I may never find fault with my neighbor until I have walked the trail of life in his moccasins.” Bechtel said the sign was valued at $100 and was taken sometime Wednesday night.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Area economic development leaders said the Coles Business Park is now more marketable after the announcement this week that it is a qualified CIPSSTART site. The economic development program sponsored by Central Illinois Public Service gets industrial sites project ready for prospective businesses. Being project-ready means a site is properly zoned, soil borings conducted, state agency approvals secured and that all necessary utilities, such as water, sewer, electricity and natural gas are in place or readily accessible, said Mike Kearney, manager of marketing programs for CIPS… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Interagency Council presented an award to David Cole of the Coles County office of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for outstanding social service to the community. Nelda Campbell, president of the Interagency Council, presented the award. Other members of the Interagency Council board include, Jackie Swango, vice president; Sharon Frame, secretary; Karen Wilson, treasurer; and Christopher Ochs, Lisa Saunders and Kathy Davis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News