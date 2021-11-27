Glancing Back for Nov. 27: Live grenades found in Shelby County ditch

SHELBYVILLE – A live grenade was found in a roadside ditch Thursday night in rural Shelby County by a farmer. Another grenade, also apparently armed, was found in Maroa on Tuesday night. The grenade found Thursday night was taken to Shelby County Sheriff Robert Collins. The sheriff said the grenade was the type that could be fired from a rifle. Army demolition experts have been sent from the Army depot at Granite City to investigate… MATTOON - Time is running out on Mattoon and Charleston’s bid to land a Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League franchise. Mike Witwicki, who is helping promote organization of the team from the Mattoon side, hasn’t had much response to his plea for jobs for the players. A prerequisite to forming a CICL club is the availability of 16 to 18 jobs which pay $2 an hour for 20 to 30 flexible hours a week for the summer. J.W. Sanders, the Charleston instigator of the franchise, also has struck out thus far in his attempt to find some jobs. It was hoped that each city could come up with eight or nine jobs for the players… SULLIVAN – A $50 reward is offered for the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for stealing a Cherokee Prayer sign from a farm southwest of Sullivan. The sign, owned by “Cherokee” Bechtel, reads: “Oh, Great Spirit, grant that I may never find fault with my neighbor until I have walked the trail of life in his moccasins.” Bechtel said the sign was valued at $100 and was taken sometime Wednesday night.