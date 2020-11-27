Glancing Back for Nov. 27

100 years ago,
Nov. 27, 1920
MATTOON — The decline in wheat and bread prices has reached a point where local bakers say they can see a chance to lower the price of bread. A meeting of Mattoon bakers has been called for this afternoon. Bakers state that it takes a drop of $3 a barrel in the price of flour to make a decline of one cent in the price of a loaf of bread. The prices on cakes, cookies and pies are also expected to come down... MATTOON — William Bosley of Mattoon is on the Honor Roll of the Illinois Central Railroad and the November issue of Illinois Central Magazine contains an excellent photograph of him. Mr. Bosley has been in the railroad service since 1861, first as a messenger boy, then fireman and later an engineer. He went to work for the IC in 1880, when the road was called the Peoria, Decatur and Evansville. He was retired on a pension in June.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The unemployment rate rose 2/10ths of one percent during the two-month period from mid-August to mid-October in the Mattoon-Charleston area. William R. Disque, manager of the Illinois State Employment Service office here, said the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in October, compared to 4.5 percent in August. A year ago, October 1969, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. Disque said closing of the Brown Shoe Co. plant in Mattoon led to the decline in manufacturing employment... CHARLESTON— Mrs. Hazel Watson of Charleston was elected president of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women at the recent state convention in Chicago. This will be Mrs. Watson's second two-year term as president. Mrs. Watson's theme is community service. Mrs. Watson became a precinct committeewoman at the age of 22. She was Coles County chairwoman for many years and has served as district chairman of the 22nd and 23rd Congressional districts.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Area students did well in 1994-95 compared with students statewide, school report cards show. Typically 12 of the 14 school districts in the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier circulation area scored higher than the state average in reading, math and science tests. Arthur and Kansas had the highest test percentages among area schools in five categories each. In the 18 levels of tests, Oakland had 90 percent or more of its students meet state requirements in 10 categories. Kansas hit 90 percent or higher in nine testing categories and Arthur hit the 90 percent mark in eight categories... CHARLESTON — A wild, 38-pound monkey is loose somewhere in or around Charleston. The monkey escaped yesterday from the home of Nancy Dunning, who was rehabilitating the Rhesus Macaque monkey at her home off East Harrison Street Road. Dunning, who has a USDA license to rehabilitate animals, said the monkey could cover a lot of ground. She cautioned people not to approach the animal but to contact law enforcement.
