Glancing Back for Nov. 27

MATTOON — The decline in wheat and bread prices has reached a point where local bakers say they can see a chance to lower the price of bread. A meeting of Mattoon bakers has been called for this afternoon. Bakers state that it takes a drop of $3 a barrel in the price of flour to make a decline of one cent in the price of a loaf of bread. The prices on cakes, cookies and pies are also expected to come down... MATTOON — William Bosley of Mattoon is on the Honor Roll of the Illinois Central Railroad and the November issue of Illinois Central Magazine contains an excellent photograph of him. Mr. Bosley has been in the railroad service since 1861, first as a messenger boy, then fireman and later an engineer. He went to work for the IC in 1880, when the road was called the Peoria, Decatur and Evansville. He was retired on a pension in June.