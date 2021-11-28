Glancing Back for Nov. 28: Coles-Moultrie cooperative battle goes to ballot box

MATTOON – John F. Lane of Mattoon, a brakeman in the employ of the Big Four Railway, was instantly killed about 6 o’clock Sunday morning when he was struck by a Chicago and Eastern Illinois passenger train at Gard, a switching point on the Big Four in Livingston County. Lane was on the crew of an eastbound Big Four freight train. They had just taken a siding at Gard to let the C and EI passenger train through and it is supposed that Lane stepped off the caboose onto the track to serve as a flagman just as the passenger train passed. The incident occurred during a time of heavy fog… MATTOON – Six cases of diphtheria were placed under quarantine during the past week, while 12 cases were discharged during the same time. There are at present 38 cases under quarantine with only one new case having been reported in the last two days of the week. Dr. Richardson, city health officer, said he believes a change for the better was slowly showing itself and the improvement is due to the fact that a closer observance of the symptoms was being made by the parents of children in Mattoon.

CHARLESTON – As the last of the leaves fall from the trees this season, the city of Charleston program to allow leaf dumping on city property will come to an end. Saturday is the last chance this year for residents to haul their leaves out to city property just north of the wastewater treatment plant. Because freezing rain earlier in the week brought down a number of tree limbs, residents also are encouraged to bring downed limbs, in addition to their leaves. City employee Quincy Combs said about 75 cars a day have come to the lot since the leaf dropoff program began in October… MATTOON – Differences at the Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative are moving from the courtroom to the ballot box. Two lawsuits involving the co-op and a separate “demand for action” were combined and resolved by the parties yesterday and presented to Judge Paul Komada for approval. Results of the agreement include cancellation of a recall election of three directors, withdrawal of the latest “demand for action” against two directors and resolution to a lawsuit brought by member Daniel Watson. The parties also agree to have the election of directors for 1996 and 1997 combined into an election to be held in March 1997. Five of seven seats on the board are to be filled… MATTOON – The St. Mary School Parent-Teacher Guild is sponsoring The Gingerbread House and Trail, a bake sale, craft sale and house walk on Dec. 8. The house walk will include the Immaculate Conception Rectory at 320 N. 21st St. and five houses. Open homes will be the Ferguson Home, 8 Country Lane; Christmas with the Fullers, 9 Country Lane; The MacGibbons Home, 1021 Wabash; The Kriesels Home, 1117 Lafayette Ave.; and The Wade Home, 2620 Western Ave.