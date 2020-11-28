Glancing Back for Nov. 28

MATTOON — The board of directors of the J-A Metal and Rod Co., an Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co.-sponsored Junior Achievement company, has elected officers for the year. The officers are Dan Schoonover, president; Elaine Gardner, vice president; John Roytek, vice president of manufacturing; Rosemarie Heinz, secretary; and Candy Poorman, treasurer. Colored aluminum coat hangers, to be sold in packages of three, will be made by the company. The hangers should be available by Christmas... MATTOON — The first organizational meeting of the Lake Land College Alumni Association was held recently in the college Administration Building. Robert Webb said the organization is breaking new ground, saying few junior colleges in the state have alumni associations. The first Alumni Association officers include Bob Stewart of Windsor, chairman; Terry Von Behrens of Mattoon, vice chairman; and Marsha McCray of Mattoon, secretary-treasurer.

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University officials gave five state legislators several suggestions yesterday to help improve EIU's financial status. EIU President David Jorns and three other speakers told the legislators that EIU remains severely underfunded. EIU faculty receive the lowest salaries and the university receives the fewest dollars per full-time student of all public universities in Illinois. EIU officials suggested three financial changes: Allow more transfers from one line item to another in the budget, keep student tuition and fees on campus rather than be paid into the state's general fund and allow universities to issue bonds for campus building improvements... CHARLESTON — A monkey that escaped its pen was captured yesterday after being shot with a tranquilizer dart. The 3-foot, 38-pound Rhesus Macaque owned by Mike and Nancy Dunning, ran even after it was shot with a tranquilizer, prompting Coles County deputies to fire a shotgun at it. The monkey traveled from the Dunnings' home east of Charleston through the wooded area all around Lake Charleston, more than 2 miles. The monkey has a broken leg, likely from the shotgun pellets, but otherwise was in good condition.