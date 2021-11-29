Glancing Back for Nov. 29: With wife still throwing dishes, doctor accused of fraud

100 years ago,

Nov. 29, 1921

MATTOON – The diphtheria culture survey of all grade school children in attendance at public and parochial schools of Mattoon was completed yesterday afternoon. The Mattoon Health Department had received 2,500 culture tubes for the survey to make a thorough test for the carriers of diphtheria germs in the schools. After the survey, the cultures were sealed and shipped to the state health laboratories in Springfield. Only five cases of diphtheria have developed in Mattoon in the past four days. The total number of cases under quarantine at present are 32. There have been no infractions of the quarantine regulations since the arrest and conviction of the first known offender… CHARLESTON – Dr. O.W.S. Snyder’s “spirits” double-crossed him, so he is in jail today. He faces a charge of using the mails to defraud. Dr. Snyder, of Chicago, was arrested when George Arnold of Charleston complained that he had paid the doctor $50 to drive out the evil impulses that induced his wife to throw dishes at him. Arnold said his wife continues to throw dishes at him and Dr. Snyder continues to retain his $50. Dr. Snyder said he has been in practice for 30 years and uses spirits, not medicine, to drive out angry demons from his patients’ bodies. “I was going good until my ghost went back on me,” he said.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – Harold B. Steele, president of the Illinois Agricultural Association, will be the featured speaker at the 55th annual meeting of the Coles County Farm Bureau on Saturday. Steele is the 10th farmer to serve as president of the IAA since its formation in 1916. Steele produces corn and hogs in partnership with his son in a 665-acre operation near Princeton in Bureau County. The Coles County Farm Bureau claims a membership of 1,662 people from 12 townships… SHELBYVILLE – Rural users of Shelbyville’s water system, fighting recently adopted rate increases, plan to boycott Shelbyville businesses. The Shelbyville City Council has established a $6 minimum monthly rate for water users outside the city limits. Rural water users are asking for a $3.50 minimum. Rates were raised last summer to help cover the cost of a new water line which will benefit some rural users… CHARLESTON – Louis Christen, Coles County farm adviser, reports that farmers help people breathe. Christen said he learned that one acre of corn that makes 100 bushels per acre will use eight tons of carbon dioxide from the air and produce enough oxygen for 12 people to breathe a year. There are 10 million acres of corn in Illinois, Christen added, so farmers in this state by growing corn alone also produce enough oxygen for 120 million people to breathe the entire year.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Contrary to popular belief, more than pizza and popcorn are consumed by hungry college students at Illinois colleges and universities. They’re also eating cottage cheese, milk juice, fruit and other healthy foods, as well. Eastern Illinois University housing officials recently tallied a year’s worth of groceries purchased for the thousands of students residing in the university residence halls. The residence halls serve 447,000 servings of pizza each year, but also serve 17.6 tons of ground beef each year, 24.7 tons of chicken strips, 35 tons of bananas, 28 tons of lettuce and six tons of cottage cheese… CHARLESTON – School officials are hoping the Illinois Board of Education gives approval to building expansion so the Charleston school district can offer all-day kindergarten. The district will offer the all-day program for kindergarten if the ISBE authorizes the expansion of Carl Sandburg Elementary School. Without the building project all-day kindergarten would not be feasible. Four more classrooms would be needed, said Jeanne Walters, assistant superintendent of Charleston schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0