Glancing Back for Nov. 29

100 years ago,
Nov. 29, 1920
CHARLESTON — One of the monumental boulders to be erected in 18 counties to mark the law practice of Abraham Lincoln will go to Charleston. Charleston is one of the county seats where Lincoln practiced law in 1847 while riding what was the eighth judicial circuit. In those days, Lincoln and other lawyers of the vicinity traveled with a judge — then, Judge David Davis of Bloomington. The monuments will be erected on the county lines. The work has been promoted by an organization called the Lincoln Marking Association. The design for the posts was made by Edgar Martin, state architect... TOLEDO — The 14-year-old son of Will Grissom of Toledo was brought to Mattoon last night suffering from a bullet wound. The bullet had entered the body at the small of the back at the left side of the spine and perforated the spinal cord. Paralysis of both limbs followed immediately. Young Grissom was taken back home this morning. He was in the woods with a friend and a .22 caliber rifle and the report is the other boy discharged the rifle accidentally.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Engineering projections are that Mattoon could safely almost triple its water consumption from Lake Mattoon. The lake has so much water that engineers suggested Mattoon officials consider looking into selling water to Charleston. The Mattoon water supply would meet the current demand for both cities with room for about 60 percent growth even in a 40-year drought, said an engineer with the Crawford, Murphy & Tilly firm of Springfield. Engineers said needed improvements to the Mattoon water system would cost about 77 cents per 1,000 gallons of water. That compares to a cost of about $1.08 per 1,000 gallons if Mattoon joined a water cooperative at Lake Shelbyville... MATTOON — The Ruth Prior family won the grand prize in the Mattoon Holiday Parade Saturday. The Priors had a float promoting organ donations. Other parade winners include Mattoon Christian Church, closest to the theme; Wayne and LaVoice Swisher, equestrian; Broadway Christian Church, most elaborate; Freedom Center, religious; Burt and Butch Hamilton, most entertaining. The grand prize is donated by D to Z sports.
