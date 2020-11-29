Glancing Back for Nov. 29

CHARLESTON — One of the monumental boulders to be erected in 18 counties to mark the law practice of Abraham Lincoln will go to Charleston. Charleston is one of the county seats where Lincoln practiced law in 1847 while riding what was the eighth judicial circuit. In those days, Lincoln and other lawyers of the vicinity traveled with a judge — then, Judge David Davis of Bloomington. The monuments will be erected on the county lines. The work has been promoted by an organization called the Lincoln Marking Association. The design for the posts was made by Edgar Martin, state architect... TOLEDO — The 14-year-old son of Will Grissom of Toledo was brought to Mattoon last night suffering from a bullet wound. The bullet had entered the body at the small of the back at the left side of the spine and perforated the spinal cord. Paralysis of both limbs followed immediately. Young Grissom was taken back home this morning. He was in the woods with a friend and a .22 caliber rifle and the report is the other boy discharged the rifle accidentally.