Glancing Back for Nov. 3

100 years ago,
Nov. 3, 1920
MATTOON — The defeat of the Coles County Democratic ticket was about as overwhelming as Sen. Warren G. Harding's defeat of Gov. Cox for president. Charles Fletcher, Republican candidate for state's attorney, led the Coles County procession, piling up 8,888 votes while Powell came along with 5,544, so that Fletcher's majority figures out to 3,344. A bitter fight was made on the east side of the county against F.S. Schilling, the Republican nominee for coroner, with the result that Dr. Lee Brown, the Democratic candidate, has the honor of leading the county Democratic vote. However, Schilling's majority figures to 1,931... MATTOON — One topic that occupied the attention of the Mattoon City Council last night was whether to allow a pool room license to be transferred from one location to another. A petition was received from Vandagrift Bros., asking to have the location changed on their pool room license from their present location to a room over the Katz & Son clothing store. They seek permission to occupy the rooms now used by the "Holiness" Mission. There was considerable discussion, some of the members objecting to a pool room on the second floor of any building. When asked, the city attorney said he could see no objection on legal grounds, so the council agreed to grant the petition.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The lecture series board at Eastern Illinois University has been criticized by President Quincy Doudna for alleged failure to maintain a balance in the board's choice of speakers brought to campus. In a letter to the board, Doudna referred to the list of speakers being considered for engagements this year and stated the board's effort to secure a balance was open to question. Speakers under consideration by the board include the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ralph Nader, Ralph Abernathy and Margaret Meade. Doudna indicated he anticipated no additional action beyond the letter.. CHARLESTON — Hal Middlesworth, Detroit Tigers publicity director and an Eastern Illinois University graduate, was a recent visitor. He said Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Marty Pattin of Charleston is "the most highly sought-after pitcher in the American League at the present time." According to a recent article in The Sporting News, the Brewers turned down an Atlanta Braves offer of slugger Orlando Cepeda for Pattin. Middlesworth, also a Charleston native, is a former sportswriter for the Detroit Free Press.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Calling themselves "partners into the next century," R.R. Donnelley & Sons and Meredith Corp. announced yesterday a seven-year agreement to print the Ladies Home Journal magazine in Mattoon. The Mattoon plant will print and distribute each of the Journal's 12 issues per year through 2002. The magazine has been printed in Mattoon since 1982. The magazine represents a significant amount of the work for the Mattoon plant's 1,500 employees... MATTOON — "If Arcola can have a French restaurant, Mattoon can have a resident string quartet." So reasons violinist Thomas LeVeck, whose LeVeck String Quartet will perform a free show Sunday at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center. The quartet has been around since August 1994, about the time LeVeck resigned from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. LeVeck had a chance to get back to his string quartet roots when he met violinist Terry Coulton, violist Elaine Fine and cellist Susan Anderson. The group turned sessions of playing chamber music into a working relationship.
