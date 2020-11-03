Glancing Back for Nov. 3

MATTOON — The defeat of the Coles County Democratic ticket was about as overwhelming as Sen. Warren G. Harding's defeat of Gov. Cox for president. Charles Fletcher, Republican candidate for state's attorney, led the Coles County procession, piling up 8,888 votes while Powell came along with 5,544, so that Fletcher's majority figures out to 3,344. A bitter fight was made on the east side of the county against F.S. Schilling, the Republican nominee for coroner, with the result that Dr. Lee Brown, the Democratic candidate, has the honor of leading the county Democratic vote. However, Schilling's majority figures to 1,931... MATTOON — One topic that occupied the attention of the Mattoon City Council last night was whether to allow a pool room license to be transferred from one location to another. A petition was received from Vandagrift Bros., asking to have the location changed on their pool room license from their present location to a room over the Katz & Son clothing store. They seek permission to occupy the rooms now used by the "Holiness" Mission. There was considerable discussion, some of the members objecting to a pool room on the second floor of any building. When asked, the city attorney said he could see no objection on legal grounds, so the council agreed to grant the petition.