Glancing Back for Nov. 30: 'Knights of the road' get night in jail, and happy about it

100 years ago,

Nov. 30, 1921

MATTOON – Evidence of fall nights getting chillier and that industrial conditions are rather slack at present is daily presented when each morning anywhere from 15 to 25 “knights of the road” are let out of the Mattoon city hoosegow. It has been a custom for the Mattoon Police Department to allow any straggler to get his nocturnal sleep in peace and warmth, if not comfort, in the city jail. Each man generally has a couple of newspapers with which he not only makes his mattress on the cement floor, but uses part for his quilts and comforts… MATTOON – The monthly meeting of United Charities led to the decision to forego the annual custom of sending out Christmas baskets to the needy. This decision, made after much deliberation, was due to the fact that United Charities “plays Santa Claus” year-round to any family in destitute circumstances. According to Mrs. E.C. Craig, United Charities president, the cost of each basket usually sent out at Christmas is between $3 and $5. Instead of baskets, the organization will send children of families remembered all year some food, fruit and other Christmas treats, as well as toys.

50 years ago, 1971

TUSCOLA – Three state legislators last night expressed opposition to the Lincoln Lake project if drainage issues are not resolved. In a meeting with about 350 Douglas County residents, State Reps. Paul Stone, D-Sullivan, and John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, and state Sen. Stanley B. Weaver, R-Urbana, expressed their opposition to the project. John Gullion, director of the Illinois Division of Waterways, told the crowd that Gov. Richard Ogilvie also will not support Lincoln Lake on the Coles-Cumberland County border if the drainage issues are not resolved… WOODLAND, Wash. – An airplane hijacker has vanished with two parachutes and $200,000, and the search for him has ended for all but the FBI. A University of Washington sociologist called the sky piracy an “awesome feat in the battle of man against the machine.” The skyjacker, who called himself D.B. Cooper, took the cash and parachuted out of the Northwest Airlines jetliner last week in southern Washington, just north of Portland, Ore. Law enforcement agencies have found no sign of him or the money.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – There continues to be one blemish on an otherwise good showing by area students on school district state report cards. Though the vast majority of report card test results show that most students met or exceeded state goals, high school sophomores in nine of 14 districts did not meet state average in writing. That’s been the case for Charleston-Mattoon area schools each year since 1993. Statewide, only 53 percent of 10th grade students met or exceeded the state goals in writing. Schools meeting or exceeding the state goals in 10th grade writing included Casey, Charleston, Kansas, Martinsville, Mattoon and Oakland… MATTOON – Many shoppers took advantage of special sales and extended hours yesterday on what is considered the biggest shopping day of the season – the Friday after Thanksgiving. Duane Volk, Sears store manager at the Cross County Mall, said a shorter shopping season may have been a factor in the large crowds shopping yesterday. Elder-Beerman gave out 700 discount coupons that were only good yesterday and the Mattoon Kmart opened its doors at 6 a.m. with about 200 people waiting to shop, said Shari Murphy, store manager.

