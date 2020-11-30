Glancing Back for Nov. 30

100 years ago,
Nov. 30, 1920
MATTOON — That the teacher and parent may become better acquainted, the faculty of Mattoon High School has planned for an "open house" Thursday evening, the second of the kind to be held, the first one being last year. Ushers will meet all visitors at the door and escort them to the rooms of the teachers who are instructors of their boys and girls. The initial "open house" last year was a success in every way, but the night chanced to be an unusually inclement one, and attendance was not so great as the faculty had hoped... MATTOON — There were 1,500 engines in and out of the Big Four railroad's Mattoon roundhouse during the month of November, detained there for from two to three hours to two or three days. The Big Four car department overhauled about 300 freight cars during the month... SPRINGFIELD — Restoration of the village of New Salem, where Abraham Lincoln worked as grocery clerk, fell in love with Ann Rutledge, carried the post office in his hat and "whipped the champion of the Clary's Grove Boys," will be completed by next spring and be thrown open as Old Salem State Park, according to State Architect Edgar Martin. Log huts as they were in Lincoln's day have been rebuilt after their foundations were found undisturbed. The 62 acres of the restored village is 23 miles northwest of Springfield in Menard County.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The board of directors of the Hindsboro Mutual Telephone Co. to Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. of Mattoon. A spokesman for ICTC said a formal agreement has not yet been reached. The Hindsboro company has about 270 subscribers. The board of directors of the Hindsboro firm, which was founded in 1905, voted Saturday to sell to ICTC. The board consists of Lowell Wingler, Clifford Strader, John Allen and Eldon Childress... WASHINGTON— The U.S. Census Bureau released final figures on the 1970 census today, showing the total population of the United States as of April 1 was 204,765,770. As a result of the new census, California surpassed New York as the most populous state. It now has 19,953,134 residents to New York's 18,236,957 residents. Illinois is fifth in population with 11,113,976 people. The state was fourth in population in 1960.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — An Open house and dedication of the newly remodeled and expanded Human Performance Laboratory at Eastern Illinois University will be tomorrow afternoon. More than $100,000 has been raised in the past year to upgrade the lab that has served thousands of EIU students and area residents over the past 28 years. Tom Woodall of EIU directs the Human Performance Lab, that he says is for education, service and research. Up to 150 area adults a year are tested at the lab... SULLIVAN — Author Nancy Burcham has some advice for anyone interested in writing a book: Expect a lot of rejection. "But persistence does pay off," the Moultrie County woman said. She just had her fifth book and first novel published. "Sweet Sensations" is a romance novel about a caterer and an advertising executive. Burcham's first book, "Just the Right Size," was a children's story published in 1971. In addition, Burcham conducts writer's workshops, does some freelance writing for newspapers and magazines and teaches writing classes at Lake Land College.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!