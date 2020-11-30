Glancing Back for Nov. 30

MATTOON — That the teacher and parent may become better acquainted, the faculty of Mattoon High School has planned for an "open house" Thursday evening, the second of the kind to be held, the first one being last year. Ushers will meet all visitors at the door and escort them to the rooms of the teachers who are instructors of their boys and girls. The initial "open house" last year was a success in every way, but the night chanced to be an unusually inclement one, and attendance was not so great as the faculty had hoped... MATTOON — There were 1,500 engines in and out of the Big Four railroad's Mattoon roundhouse during the month of November, detained there for from two to three hours to two or three days. The Big Four car department overhauled about 300 freight cars during the month... SPRINGFIELD — Restoration of the village of New Salem, where Abraham Lincoln worked as grocery clerk, fell in love with Ann Rutledge, carried the post office in his hat and "whipped the champion of the Clary's Grove Boys," will be completed by next spring and be thrown open as Old Salem State Park, according to State Architect Edgar Martin. Log huts as they were in Lincoln's day have been rebuilt after their foundations were found undisturbed. The 62 acres of the restored village is 23 miles northwest of Springfield in Menard County.