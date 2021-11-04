Glancing Back for Nov. 4: Church leaders oppose showing of movies on Sunday

100 years ago,
Nov. 4, 1921
MATTOON — The Mattoon District fall meeting of ministers and lay men of the Methodist Church closed its session this afternoon after a day and a half of intensive effort on the subjects closest to the work of the church. Two interesting talks were presented: “What lay men expect of the ministers” and then “What ministers expect of the layman.” The group adopted a resolution opposing the showing of moving pictures on Sundays, as well as Sunday ball games and Sunday races. In addition, a resolution was passed that calls the church of Jesus Christ “the enemy of the liquor traffic in its every form.” The attending pastors and laymen representing 80 churches with 50,000 members and constituents calls upon Illinois’ U.S. senators and representatives to insist on passage of a bill now in Congress which will continue to make liquor sales illegal… SHELBYVILLE – Three surveyors from the Illinois Highway Department started work in the vicinity of Shelbyville this week on what is known as the Big Four Trail. The surveying contemplates straightening of the road and relocation of the bridge over the Kaskaskia River at the foot of Brewster Hill. After the work is completed and a report on necessary estimates, the Big Four Trail may be selected for paving… CHARLESTON – On Thursday evening, the Charleston City Council issued an order to the Central Illinois Public Service Company to install heat in City Hall within five days, and on failure to do so, the council will take immediate steps to repeal the company’s franchise in Charleston. This drastic order came at the close of a stormy session of the council, during which the affairs of the Public Service Company were freely discussed… MATTOON – Richard Bertram, a butter maker at the Mattoon Creamery, today filed his intention of applying for American citizenship with T.M. Lytle, clerk of City Court. Mr. Bertram proposes to throw off allegiance to his native country of Denmark. He sailed from Copenhagen and reached New York on March 4, 1920. He is now 20 years old.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – November is in its fourth day and each has been getting progressively colder. Monday saw the mercury climbs to a pleasant 74 degrees. The maximum Tuesday was 60. Wednesday saw the mercury go no higher than 55 and today the high is forecast to be about 45. Last night the area got its first taste of freezing weather since last winter. The low last night fell to exactly the freezing mark – 32 degrees… CHARLESTON – The Charleston school board last night advised a Champaign architectural firm to draw plans for an addition which will increase Charleston High School’s enrollment capacity to 1,350. The high school, originally designed for approximately 790 students, has a current enrollment of 832. Board members also expressed support for a proposal which calls for moving ninth grade students from Charleston Junior High to the high school. John Dively, CJHS principal, said enrollment at the junior high stands at 720. He said the building was constructed to accommodate 600.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – The three countywide races on tomorrow’s ballot are all contested, so Coles County voters should go to the polls in large numbers. Betty Coffrin, Coles County clerk, said that was the case the last two times the offices of circuit clerk, coroner and state’s attorney were contested. Four years ago, she said, the county had a record voter turnout. Before that, when it happened in 1984, it resulted in what is the third-highest voter turnout in county history. The ballot also features a referendum on Charleston’s form of city government and how school board members are elected in Oakland… MATTOON – Just about everyone loves cookies, and it seems a good number of people also like to read about them. More than 120 people turned out at Waldenbooks Saturday to purchase “Debbie Fields’ Great American Desserts” cookbook. The founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies signed copies of her book and chatted with those who were purchasing. While waiting, customers sampled from 11 different kinds of cookies baked by the Waldenbooks staff from recipes in the new book.