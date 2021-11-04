Glancing Back for Nov. 4: Church leaders oppose showing of movies on Sunday

MATTOON — The Mattoon District fall meeting of ministers and lay men of the Methodist Church closed its session this afternoon after a day and a half of intensive effort on the subjects closest to the work of the church. Two interesting talks were presented: “What lay men expect of the ministers” and then “What ministers expect of the layman.” The group adopted a resolution opposing the showing of moving pictures on Sundays, as well as Sunday ball games and Sunday races. In addition, a resolution was passed that calls the church of Jesus Christ “the enemy of the liquor traffic in its every form.” The attending pastors and laymen representing 80 churches with 50,000 members and constituents calls upon Illinois’ U.S. senators and representatives to insist on passage of a bill now in Congress which will continue to make liquor sales illegal… SHELBYVILLE – Three surveyors from the Illinois Highway Department started work in the vicinity of Shelbyville this week on what is known as the Big Four Trail. The surveying contemplates straightening of the road and relocation of the bridge over the Kaskaskia River at the foot of Brewster Hill. After the work is completed and a report on necessary estimates, the Big Four Trail may be selected for paving… CHARLESTON – On Thursday evening, the Charleston City Council issued an order to the Central Illinois Public Service Company to install heat in City Hall within five days, and on failure to do so, the council will take immediate steps to repeal the company’s franchise in Charleston. This drastic order came at the close of a stormy session of the council, during which the affairs of the Public Service Company were freely discussed… MATTOON – Richard Bertram, a butter maker at the Mattoon Creamery, today filed his intention of applying for American citizenship with T.M. Lytle, clerk of City Court. Mr. Bertram proposes to throw off allegiance to his native country of Denmark. He sailed from Copenhagen and reached New York on March 4, 1920. He is now 20 years old.