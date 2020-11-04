Glancing Back for Nov. 4

100 years ago,
Nov. 4, 1920
MATTOON — Unofficial results of voting show that more than 5,500 Coles County women voted Tuesday in the general election. It was the first time women could vote for United States president as well as all of the other political candidates for federal, state and county offices. Unofficially, figures indicate that 5,508 women of Coles County voted on the matter of president. That compares to 8,513 men in the county who cast ballots for president. Slightly more women, 5,562, voted in the county races, as compared to 8,870 men... MATTOON — The annual election of officers of the Mattoon chapter of the Red Cross was held at the city library yesterday evening. Elected were Rev. James Lively, chairman; Miss Lillian Riddle, vice chairman; Mrs. T.O. Freeman, secretary; W.T. Osborne, treasurer. Following the election, on motion of Mrs. O.W. Ferguson, the board offered a vote of thanks to C.D. Kiger, outgoing chairman, and Mrs. H.F. Kendall, retiring secretary, both of whom had served the chapter for three and a-half years through the war period.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Democrats made a strong showing in Coles County in yesterday's election, winning two of four races for county offices. In addition, state Democratic candidates won handily in the county. Democrats elected to county office were V. Glenn Stilgebauer of Mattoon, county treasurer, and Robert C. Miller of Mattoon, superintendent of the educational service region. Republicans elected were incumbent County Clerk Harry F. Grafton of Charleston, who was elected to a fourth term, and Paul B. Smith of Mattoon, who will be sheriff... MATTOON — Bob Best, publisher of the Moultrie County News, said recently he observed the Shelbyville reservoir from a plane, and slowly but surely the lake is filling. Bob said the pool about a quarter-mile north of the dam is quite large now and some bottom land upstream from that has water filling the old corn rows. He said the clear water of the lake makes a very beautiful sight.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard said yesterday that he is opposed to any tax cuts until the federal budget is balanced. The Democrat from Marion was holding at a town hall meeting at Eastern Illinois University's Martin Luther King Jr. Union. Poshard said the country is headed toward bankruptcy if Congress does not make some changes in spending. He said 46 percent of the federal budget is spent on "entitlements," such as Social Security, Medicare, pensions and unemployment benefits. The remaining 34 percent is spent on like defense, transportation, veterans affairs, education and agriculture... MATTOON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard made a state champion physical fitness program at St. Mary School part of history. Poshard, D-Marion, read a statement into the Congressional Record on Oct. 31 recognizing the school for winning a state champion award in the President's Challenge, a fitness assessment program for ages 6 to 17. Poshard also recognized Mike Martin, a police officer with the Illinois Department of Conservation who volunteers two mornings a week with the school's physical fitness program. More than 62 percent of St. Mary students ranked in the 85th percentile or higher, based on national standards. That was the best in Illinois for schools with from 101 to 500 students.
