Glancing Back for Nov. 4

CHARLESTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard said yesterday that he is opposed to any tax cuts until the federal budget is balanced. The Democrat from Marion was holding at a town hall meeting at Eastern Illinois University's Martin Luther King Jr. Union. Poshard said the country is headed toward bankruptcy if Congress does not make some changes in spending. He said 46 percent of the federal budget is spent on "entitlements," such as Social Security, Medicare, pensions and unemployment benefits. The remaining 34 percent is spent on like defense, transportation, veterans affairs, education and agriculture... MATTOON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard made a state champion physical fitness program at St. Mary School part of history. Poshard, D-Marion, read a statement into the Congressional Record on Oct. 31 recognizing the school for winning a state champion award in the President's Challenge, a fitness assessment program for ages 6 to 17. Poshard also recognized Mike Martin, a police officer with the Illinois Department of Conservation who volunteers two mornings a week with the school's physical fitness program. More than 62 percent of St. Mary students ranked in the 85th percentile or higher, based on national standards. That was the best in Illinois for schools with from 101 to 500 students.