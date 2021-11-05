Glancing Back for Nov. 5: Brooke Jerdan qualifies for state cross country meet

100 years ago,

Nov. 5, 1921

MATTOON – The program for the observance of Armistice Day, Nov. 11, has been completed by a special committee of the Association of Commerce. The principal observance of the day is to be the tree planting at Peterson Park during the afternoon when 16 elms, each representing a Mattoon Township young man who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War. At 2 o’clock, following tree planting, a football game on the park gridiron will feature a game between the Mattoon and Charleston American Legion teams… MATTOON – At the meeting of the Mattoon Ministerial Association last evening held at the Methodist Episcopal Church and attended by pastors of different churches of Mattoon and before an audience of several hundred, Rev. John Golden, pastor of First Christian Church of Decatur, spoke for an hour against the proposed Sunday opening of the moving picture shows in Mattoon. The closing address was by Rev. J.F. McMahan, who urged that all people work diligently and assured all that every precaution was being taken to guard the polls against illegal voting… CHARLESTON – Jeff Gosnell, age 29 and claiming Paris as his home, was captured about 1:30 o’clock this morning by Charleston Police Officer Snyder after a running revolver fight at what is known as “Five Points.” Gosnell is charged with robbing the Piercy Grocery Store. An alleged pal of Gosnell made his escape. Some goods and $35 in money were taken from the store.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Guy G. Price, former chairman of the board of the IOOF Old Folks Home in Mattoon, has been charged with the theft of $37,000 belonging to the home. Price was arrested at his home in Harrisburg last night. Information filed in Coles County Circuit Court alleges the theft occurred between Dec. 30, 1967, and the present. Price was chairman of the board in 1965 and from 1967 until March 1971 when he was temporarily suspended by the board… MATTOON – Teachers of the Mattoon school district have selected three candidates for Coles County Teacher of the Year. The nominees are Bernadine Day, second grade teacher at Franklin School; Lawrence R. Hart, speech and drama teacher at Mattoon High School; and Richard L. Isenogle, instrumental music teacher at Jefferson Junior High and at Lincoln, Lowell, Washington and Franklin elementary schools… SPRINGFIELD – The last uncompleted section of Interstate 57 will be open to traffic on Nov. 20. Opening of the section – 22 miles from Rantoul to Buckley – will make the interstate highway open for its entire 358-mile stretch from Cairo to Chicago.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – A Chicago area printer has brought its operations under one roof in Charleston. J.J. Collins began the move from four different printing facilities in March and completed the move in August. The 118-year-old family printing business is now busy in the former Moore Business Forms building on East Illinois Route 316. Jim Collins Jr., who oversees the manufacturing facility, said the Charleston location “fits like a glove.” He said the company was looking for a building large enough for their needs and had displaced experienced Moore employees with printing experience… CENTRALIA – Not many people remember the last time Mattoon’s girls cross country team sent a runner to the state meet. That’s because it had only happened once, until now. Mattoon sophomore Brooke Jerdan rose to the occasion in Saturday’s Class AA cross country sectional at Centralia. Jerdan, the Lady Wave’s only representative, overcame pressure, nerves and below-freezing temperatures to finish in 11th place and qualify for the state meet in Peoria on Nov. 9. Angie Sparks held the distinction of being the only MHS girl to advance to state when she qualified in 1979.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0