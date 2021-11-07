Glancing Back for Nov. 7: Mattoon has seventh largest Methodist church in state

MATTOON – The Methodist Episcopal Church in Mattoon is the seventh largest Methodist Church in Illinois, according to Rev. Oliver Baketel, editor of the Methodist Yearbook. The Mattoon church membership stands at 1,498. The largest Methodist Church in Illinois is South Park Avenue in Chicago with 2,500 members. First Methodist Church in Decatur, with 2,367 members, is second-largest in Illinois and seventh-largest in the country. The largest Methodist Church in the country is East Calvary in Philadelphia with a membership of 4,320… BILOXI, Miss. – While fishing from the Solari Wharf on the front beach, Tugg Wilson of Toledo, Ill., succeeded in landing a big redfish which weighed 22¼ pounds. This is a fine catch and Mr. Wilson was given great sport by the monster, which took some time to land, with the assistance of two other men in a skiff. A hatchet was used to scale the fish, which will furnish meat enough for several days for guests of the Moon Shine Out Apartments.

CHARLESTON – The Coles County 911 board and Mattoon and Charleston postal officials have agreed to one rural address structure, the three agencies said in a joint statement yesterday. Rex Roberts, 911 board chairman, said the Illinois Commerce Commission has indicated that, legally, only one address can be used. Some people want to keep their rural route postal address and use a different address for the emergency telephone system. The ICC has to improve the county’s 911 system before it can become operational, which is planned for April 7, 1997… CHARLESTON – Less than two-thirds of Coles County registered voters went to the polls Tuesday, marking the lowest turnout for a presidential election since Harry Truman defeated Charles Dewey in 1948. In all, there were 19,781 votes cast in the county for a turnout of about 62 percent, said Betty Coffrin, Coles County clerk. In 1948, there were 17,051 votes cast. In 1992, the count’s all-time record turnout was set when 22,839 people, or about 75 percent of registered voters, went to the polls.