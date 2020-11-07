Glancing Back for Nov. 7

CHARLESTON — Circuit Court Judge James Spivey will have to go to another county if he wants to see the controversial movie "Vixen." It seems that all 35mm movie projectors in the county are owned by Frisina Enterprises, and James Frisina, an officer in the corporation, is one of the defendants in the obscenity case. Frisina and Charles Fletcher, manager of the Charleston Drive-In, are charged with obscenity for showing the movie at the drive-in on Sept. 19. Judge Spivey is trying to determine if the movie is obscene. Frisina's attorney said if the movie were shown in any of the five movie houses in the county Frisina owns, it might be construed as a waiver of Frisina's right not to testify against himself... MATTOON — Employees of the new Kroger Family Center have voted to be unionized and be represented by the Retail Clerks Union Local 418. In a vote conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, 44 of the 74 people who voted favored the Retail Clerks union. United Retail Workers Union Local 595 received 26 votes and three people voted to have no union. One ballot was challenged.