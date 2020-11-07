Glancing Back for Nov. 7

100 years ago,
Nov. 7, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Circuit Court Judge James Spivey will have to go to another county if he wants to see the controversial movie "Vixen." It seems that all 35mm movie projectors in the county are owned by Frisina Enterprises, and James Frisina, an officer in the corporation, is one of the defendants in the obscenity case. Frisina and Charles Fletcher, manager of the Charleston Drive-In, are charged with obscenity for showing the movie at the drive-in on Sept. 19. Judge Spivey is trying to determine if the movie is obscene. Frisina's attorney said if the movie were shown in any of the five movie houses in the county Frisina owns, it might be construed as a waiver of Frisina's right not to testify against himself... MATTOON — Employees of the new Kroger Family Center have voted to be unionized and be represented by the Retail Clerks Union Local 418. In a vote conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, 44 of the 74 people who voted favored the Retail Clerks union. United Retail Workers Union Local 595 received 26 votes and three people voted to have no union. One ballot was challenged.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Some teachers and administrators from the area voiced support for an alternative school program for disruptive students. But many wonder how such a program will be funded. Regional School Superintendent John McNary said he will make a decision within a couple weeks on the nine-county region's need for such a facility. The state's "Safe Schools Law," recently signed into law by Gov. Jim Edgar would allow each education region to establish one or more alternative schools beginning in the 1996-97 school year. Alternative schools would be for troubled students in grades 6-12. In this education service region in the last school year, 525 students were suspended with 363 of those students suspended more than once. Six students were expelled... CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a Friday night robbery at Wilb Walker's East Side store in which the manager of the store was attacked as he was closing the store. Charleston police believe two people entered the store during normal business hours and then attacked the store manager as he was closing the 18th Street store about 11:15 p.m. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
