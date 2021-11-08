Glancing Back for Nov. 8: Mattoon man injured in daring train robbery

100 years ago,

Nov. 8, 1921

MATTOON – Mail Clerk Thomas F. Baker of Mattoon, a mail clerk for the Illinois Central Railroad, was slugged in the head as passenger train No. 3, the New Orleans Limited, was held up by seven masked men near Paxton. It is not known how much was taken during the daring robbery. Baker’s left eye was closed from a blow with a revolver butt by one of the robbers. The mail car had been dynamited about a dozen sacks of mail were taken, including four red seal pouches containing money. Another mail clerk, from Carbondale, also suffered blows to the head and face. A passenger from Paxton was shot in the arm and a porter from Carbondale was shot in the chest. He is being treated at a Champaign hospital… CHARLESTON – The Andrew Dunn Post of the American Legion, as part of the Armistice Day exercises, will plant a memorial tree for each World War serviceman from the east part of Coles County who either died in the war or since. The Coles County Board of Agriculture has invited the Legion to plant the trees in a choice location within the race track oval at the Coles County Fairgrounds. There are 19 men from the east side of the county who have died.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The total for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive reached 52.2 percent of the goal as an additional $176,549 in pledges was reported at a “kick off” meeting yesterday. The meeting was attended by more than 200 people in a meeting that featured the general gifts section and the area section of the $2.5 million drive. The campaign total has reached $1,303,252.26. George M. Tankey, president of the Area E-7 Hospital Association board, called the fund drive effort “just like getting together to put up a barn in the old days.” Melvin C. Lockard, general drive chairman, said some people have told him that Charleston and Mattoon had never raised even $1 million for a project. But Lockard countered that the area “has never had the opportunity” in the past… MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council, in an adjourned meeting this morning, took action concerning two sites to be used for low-rent housing. The council annexed 13.516 acres on South Ninth Street for one of the low-rent sites. The site is south of the Evansville branch of the Illinois Central Railroad tracks on the east side of South Ninth. The council also rezoned a site east of Peterson Park and south of Prairie Avenue which will be used for a high-rise building for the elderly. Some 200 housing units are planned for the two sites.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning last night declined to open discussion for drafting of an adult entertainment ordinance. Some people attending the meeting left after BZAP Chairman Gary Gueldner said the issue would not be discussed because the public hearing notice for the meeting did not include the item on its agenda and because a proposed ordinance would not be available for discussion until the board’s Dec. 5 meeting… CHARLESTON – Excellence in Education Foundation President Bob Augustine presented a check for $40,000 to Charleston school district Technology Project Director Mary Ann Brewer. The money will fund the purchase of multimedia computers for each of the elementary schools, the junior high and high school in the Charleston district.

