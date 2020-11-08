Glancing Back for Nov. 8

MATTOON — The news that the train bearing President-elect Harding and party through Mattoon would arrive about 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon brought between 2,000 and 3,000 people to the Big Four Railroad station. The tracks were lined with people on both sides, from viaduct to 16th Street. The train was a half-hour late, but when it arrived, Senator and Mrs. Harding and several others of the party appeared on the platform, bowing in response to hardy cheers. The senator spoke for about 10 minutes until the train pulled out. As the train was leaving, many rushed to shake hands with "a real president" before it pulled away... MATTOON — After battling against almost impossible odds for nearly three-quarters of the game, the Mattoon warriors in the game against Urbana Saturday on Kinzel Field, finally reached the limit of their strength, and the visitors scored four touchdowns and kicked the goals, making the score 28-0. The first half was scoreless even though the Urbana team outweighed Mattoon 20 pounds to a man. This was the green and gold's first loss of the season and the first time Urbana has been held to less than 40 points.