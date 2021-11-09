Glancing Back for Nov. 9: Mattoon voters have spoken; No moving picture shows on Sunday

100 years ago,

Nov. 9, 1921

MATTOON – There will be no moving picture theaters opened in this city on Sunday. There will be no merger of the municipal water plant with the plant of the Clear Water Company. The people of Mattoon spoke decisively through their ballots at the special election yesterday when majorities of nearly 2-to-1 against the proposal for Sunday movies and about 6-to-1 against the proposal to merge the two water companies were registered. Not a single ward of the city gave either question a majority in the affirmative. Sunday movies failed 2,973 to 1,663. The water plants merger failed 3,762 to 662… MATTOON – The car painting department of the Big Four Railroad shows an unusual activity at the Mattoon shops. More than 30 cabooses are getting the finishing coat of paint, preparatory to being placed in commission. With their new, bright red coat of paint, they give a “nifty” appearance…MATTOON – Some real wintry weather from the northwest bore fruit last night in Coles County. There was a drizzling rain yesterday evening and a considerable drop in temperature. Snow flurries are looked for this afternoon and tonight. The football game scheduled this afternoon between the Mattoon High School second team and the Charleston Normal High School team was canceled due to inclement weather.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – Eighteen people filed petitions yesterday for the Coles County Board, bringing the total number of people seeking election to the 12-member board to 27. Yesterday was the last day Republicans and Democrats could file petitions of candidacy. Independents may file petitions between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. No Democrat or Republican filed to be a candidate from District 4. That district includes portions of both Mattoon and Lafayette Townships. The most candidates in any one district is District 1, the northwest portion of the county. Five Democrats and one Republican have filed… MATTOON – Although it was spitting snow with temperatures hovering in the 30-degree range, a large group of volunteer labor was on hand Saturday to start foundation work on the new all-sports center to be built adjacent to the Mattoon High School football field. MHS Athletic Director Harry Gaines was part of the crew of 22 men and one young boy. More than $20,000 was donated to pay for the center. About half of the funds came from personnel of the Capital Savings Life Insurance Co. of Mattoon, with the rest coming from area individuals and businesses.

25 years ago, 1996

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Jim Edgar yesterday awarded $41.5 million in grants to help 157 communities improve and expand public water and sewer systems. The grants are available to communities with populations of 50,000 or less. Grandview Township in Edgar County received a $400,000 grant. Awards of $375,000 grants went to Arcola, Arthur, Charleston and Tuscola. Greenup received $325,000 and Lerna was awarded $300,000… ARCOLA – The first museum dedicated to Amish culture and history opened yesterday. The Amish Interpretive Center was dedicated to mark its opening to the public. The center has on display a number of authentic Amish pieces, including clothing from several distinct groups, a 100-year-old buggy, an Anabaptist Bible that is more than 400 years old and household items that are typical in an Amish home. Wilmer Otto, chairman museum board of directors, said the Amish people around Arthur and Arcola were a big help in getting the museum equipped… FINDLAY – The fun began last night at the grand opening party of the sixth annual Festival of Lights at Eagle Creek State Park. More than 800,000 lights were switched on for an audience of more than 1,500 foster and adoptive families exclusively invited to the celebration. About 2,250 meals were provided for Friends of Foster and Adoptive Families.

