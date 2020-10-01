Glancing Back for Oct. 1

MATTOON — Local dealers have no coal. That was the word from local dealers when orders came in thick and fast due to the current cold snap. The last few hundred pounds of coal were sold late yesterday. Today was ushered in without a pound to be found in any dealer's bin in the city. One dealer blamed the shortage on a lack of rail cars. Every dealer, he said, has rail cars at mines or on tracks along the way. There seems to be plenty of locomotive power to draw the heavy passenger trains, he said, but when it comes to getting coal moved it's another matter entirely... MATTOON — The annual Coles County convention of the Women's Christian Temperance Union was held yesterday at the Methodist Episcopal Church. About 60 members from all over the county attended. In the election of officers, the following were chosen: Mrs. Alice Highland, Charleston, president; Mrs. A.W. Noll, Mattoon, vice president; Mrs. Cox, Charleston, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Richard McKenzie, Mattoon, recording secretary; and Mrs. G.W. Easter, Charleston, treasurer.