Glancing Back for Oct. 1

100 years ago,
Oct. 1, 1920
MATTOON — Local dealers have no coal. That was the word from local dealers when orders came in thick and fast due to the current cold snap. The last few hundred pounds of coal were sold late yesterday. Today was ushered in without a pound to be found in any dealer's bin in the city. One dealer blamed the shortage on a lack of rail cars. Every dealer, he said, has rail cars at mines or on tracks along the way. There seems to be plenty of locomotive power to draw the heavy passenger trains, he said, but when it comes to getting coal moved it's another matter entirely... MATTOON — The annual Coles County convention of the Women's Christian Temperance Union was held yesterday at the Methodist Episcopal Church. About 60 members from all over the county attended. In the election of officers, the following were chosen: Mrs. Alice Highland, Charleston, president; Mrs. A.W. Noll, Mattoon, vice president; Mrs. Cox, Charleston, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Richard McKenzie, Mattoon, recording secretary; and Mrs. G.W. Easter, Charleston, treasurer.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — William Roy Briscoe, 52, of Mattoon died last night at a St. Louis hospital of injuries he received when he fell through the ceiling at IGA Foodliner in the Good Neighbor Shopping Center while servicing the store's public address system. The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Mr. Briscoe was owner and operator of Briscoe Radio and TV... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's "Orange Sunshine" softball team will take on the Charleston Police Department team in a tripleheader Sunday at Baker Softball Field. The series will determine who is champion. Each team currently has two victories apiece. According to Phil Parratore, the team manager, his squad has gained inspiration from the recent speech of William Kuntsler, attorney for the "Chicago Seven" at EIU.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
