Glancing Back for Oct. 1

100 years ago,

Oct. 1, 1921

CHARLESTON – The final curtain on the Charleston baseball season has been lowered, and, according to Manager Fred Strodtbeck, there will be no more contests this season. Several weeks ago, the Charleston team and Cal Crum, manager of the Mattoon ball team, entered into an agreement to play a series of games for the championship of Coles County, all games to be played in Charleston. The first game, played last Sunday, was won by Mattoon 16-9. Following settlement of the game’s receipts, Manager Crum announced he could not and would not bring his team here to play for a 35-cent admission on account of having to pay a stiff commission in order to get together a team that would defeat Charleston or interest the locals. Charleston officials said they could not and would not make the admission fee more than 35 cents. This declaration caused the remainder of the games to be canceled… GREENUP – A freight train wreck occurred Monday afternoon at Greenup on the Pennsylvania Railroad. A couple of freight cars were derailed, and all passenger trains, both eastbound and westbound, were detoured by Mattoon.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Possible future uses of Mattoon Memorial Hospital and Charleston Community Hospital were outlined at a meeting of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council last night. A Kansas City architectural firm offered a preliminary plan for area medical care and also presented drawings of the proposed $11 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The architects said a 68-bed sheltered care facility could be established in the 1955 addition to Memorial Hospital. Other possible uses are dormitory space for radiology or laboratory students, housing for the elderly or Lake Land College students. The Charleston hospital could be a nursing home, a mental health facility or a county public health unit… CHARLESTON – Several Charleston business leaders are encouraging James R. Edgar, 25, a Charleston native, to be a Republican candidate for the 22nd Congressional District. Edgar, who is now serving as administrative assistant to State Sen. W. Russell Arrington, R-Evanston, would face incumbent U.S. Rep. George Shipley. Edgar is a 1964 Charleston High School graduate. He was student body president at Eastern Illinois University where he graduated in 1968… CHARLESTON – The Illinois Supreme Court yesterday overturned a ruling by Coles County Circuit Judge Harry Hannah that “Vixen” is not obscene. “Vixen,” an R-rated movie, was seized during a raid at the Charleston Drive-In in September 1970. Hannah had ruled the movie obscene in a Danville case, calling it a “sex extravaganza.” The state supreme court ruling means “Vixen” will be free to romp across drive-in movie screens in the area.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – It took a jury less than an hour and a half yesterday to decide that John Beusch did not fulfill his part of a special agreement with the City of Charleston. As a result, Beusch will lose the 11 leases he owns to city-owned property at the Lake Charleston Island tract. Beusch owns residential structures on five of the 11 lots. Steve Ryan, Beusch’s attorney, told Judge Gary Jacobs that his client has roughly $100,000 invested in the five leases. They plan to continue trying to recover Beusch’s equity in the five properties… MATTOON – A local paper company has established a plan to reduce waste going to landfills and cut down on waste in general. American Pad and Paper Company, known as Ampad, which produces notebooks, file folders and office and school supplies, has developed a continuous improvement plan that includes cutting waste. In 1994, Ampad’s Mattoon plant sent 1.6 million pounds of waste to landfills. As of Aug. 19 of this year, the amount has decreased to 232,000 pounds. Chuck Brown, supervisor and leader of the improvement program, credited the plant’s 400 employees for making the reduction effort a success… CHARLESTON – During the first semester of the 1996-97 school year, Christine E.L. Sanders of Charleston is participating in the Illinois Governmental Internship Program in Springfield. She is the daughter of George and Karen Sanders of Charleston. She is an intern to Linda Hawker in the Senate Staff of the State of Illinois.

