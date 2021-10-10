Glancing Back for Oct. 10: Mad cat attacks man, daughter

MATTOON – As in many other sections of the state, cholera is rampant among the herds of swine on farms of Coles County. In many instances virtually whole herds have been wiped out by the disease. As a result, veterinarians are kept unusually busy administering serum, or antidote, not only to well hogs but to those that have already contracted the disease in hopes of saving them. It is stated that diseases known as lung worm and dust pneumonia have also made their appearances in the herds of Coles County swine, doing considerable damage, although those ailments are not nearly so deadly as cholera… MATTOON – G.H. Rudy and his little daughter, Betty Jane, are suffering severely today from wounds received from being attacked and bitten by a mad cat, suffering from hydrophobia, on the Rudy farm just south of the city, on Saturday morning. Both are now patients in a hospital at Terre Haute, where for the next two weeks they will receive the Pasteur treatment for hydrophobia. Mr. Rudy and little daughter had gone to the farm Saturday on a brief errand. Mr. Rudy left the car briefly, leaving little Betty Jane in the front seat. Hardly had he gotten out of sight when a large cat of the male variety came from the corner or the milk shed and, leaping into the car, began attacking the little girl with great fury. Hearing the screams, Mr. Rudy rushed back and in trying to get the cat off one of her legs, he was bitten severely.