Glancing Back for Oct. 10: Mad cat attacks man, daughter

100 years ago,
Oct. 10, 1921
MATTOON – As in many other sections of the state, cholera is rampant among the herds of swine on farms of Coles County. In many instances virtually whole herds have been wiped out by the disease. As a result, veterinarians are kept unusually busy administering serum, or antidote, not only to well hogs but to those that have already contracted the disease in hopes of saving them. It is stated that diseases known as lung worm and dust pneumonia have also made their appearances in the herds of Coles County swine, doing considerable damage, although those ailments are not nearly so deadly as cholera… MATTOON – G.H. Rudy and his little daughter, Betty Jane, are suffering severely today from wounds received from being attacked and bitten by a mad cat, suffering from hydrophobia, on the Rudy farm just south of the city, on Saturday morning. Both are now patients in a hospital at Terre Haute, where for the next two weeks they will receive the Pasteur treatment for hydrophobia. Mr. Rudy and little daughter had gone to the farm Saturday on a brief errand. Mr. Rudy left the car briefly, leaving little Betty Jane in the front seat. Hardly had he gotten out of sight when a large cat of the male variety came from the corner or the milk shed and, leaping into the car, began attacking the little girl with great fury. Hearing the screams, Mr. Rudy rushed back and in trying to get the cat off one of her legs, he was bitten severely.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON – The Lender’s Bagels unit of Kraft Foods is for sale, according to a published report. Crain’s Chicago Business reported that Kraft is negotiating to sell Lender’s to one of about five interested parties. The bagel division, with a plant in Mattoon, is the last of Kraft’s bakery division. Kraft sold the rest of its $1.2 billion bakery division to CPC International last year… MATTOON – School administrators plan to recommend in January whether Mattoon High School should seek to leave the Big 12 Conference. MHS Principal Kirk Salmela and Athletic Director Steve Parker attended a fall meeting with Apollo Conference administrators. A recent poll of MHS students says 63 percent favor staying in the Big 12. Among athletes at MHS, 66 percent favor staying in the Big 12. Administrators said 855 students, including 519 athletes, participated in the survey. Coaches favored remaining in the Big 12 by an 8-7 vote… CHARLESTON – When Noris Lopez of Panama was a Charleston High School AFS exchange student in 1970-71, she told her host parents, Al and Vesta Rundle, that she would someday be an engineer. Not only did she achieve her goal, Lopez now is the first female superintendent of the Atlantic Branch of Locks for the Panama Canal. She was in Charleston this week visiting with Mrs. Rundle, whose husband died in June. “Ever since I was a little girl I wanted a job like a man has,” she explained. “I knew women were as intelligent as men and could do everything that they do.”