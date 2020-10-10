Glancing Back for Oct. 10

100 years ago,
Oct. 10, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — People normally envision their newspaper carrier as a teen-age boy or girl, but that isn't always the case. One of this newspaper's "newsboys" is 63-year-old Michael J. Giblin of Mattoon. Giblin, who started delivering the JG in January, resumed what he started doing in Chicago about 50 years ago. At that time, Giblin delivered for the Chicago Record Herald and Chicago Examiner, which have long since merged with other papers. Giblin has been a factory worker, insurance agent, a Cook County sheriff's deputy and a Chicago alderman's secretary in his career. His wife is the former Geneva Gavis of Mattoon... MATTOON — R.S. Owen of Mattoon has been named vice chairman of the Illinois Citizens Committee for Clean Water. Owen, general commercial manager for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co., will work with Charles L. Brown, president of Illinois Bell telephone. The two executives will coordinate efforts to gain approval of a statewide $750 million antipollution bond issue referendum at the Nov. 3 election.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Plans for a Lowe's store in Mattoon are off for now. The company's agreement to buy 18.5 acres on the south side of Illinois Route 16 near Interstate 57 expired Sept. 25. The agreement was contingent on construction of a new intersection off Route 16. But attorney Mark Heller, who represents the landowners, said the real estate agent handling transactions for Lowe's told him the company dropped plans to build seven to 12 stores in smaller markets. Along with Mattoon, Heller said he was told sites canceled include Jacksonville, Quincy and Effingham... CHICAGO — Dann Gire, a graduate of Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University, has been elected president of the Chicago Film Critics Association. Gire, son of Jim and Donna Gire of Charleston, is film critic for the Daily Herald newspaper of Arlington Heights. Gire previously has served as the association's vice president, treasurer and secretary.
