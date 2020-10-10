Glancing Back for Oct. 10

MATTOON — People normally envision their newspaper carrier as a teen-age boy or girl, but that isn't always the case. One of this newspaper's "newsboys" is 63-year-old Michael J. Giblin of Mattoon. Giblin, who started delivering the JG in January, resumed what he started doing in Chicago about 50 years ago. At that time, Giblin delivered for the Chicago Record Herald and Chicago Examiner, which have long since merged with other papers. Giblin has been a factory worker, insurance agent, a Cook County sheriff's deputy and a Chicago alderman's secretary in his career. His wife is the former Geneva Gavis of Mattoon... MATTOON — R.S. Owen of Mattoon has been named vice chairman of the Illinois Citizens Committee for Clean Water. Owen, general commercial manager for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co., will work with Charles L. Brown, president of Illinois Bell telephone. The two executives will coordinate efforts to gain approval of a statewide $750 million antipollution bond issue referendum at the Nov. 3 election.