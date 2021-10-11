Glancing Back for Oct. 11: Former Eastern Illinois standout athletes traded to new teams

100 years ago,

Oct. 11, 1921

HUMBOLDT – The citizens of Humboldt are greatly concerned about the location of the bond issue road between Mattoon and Humboldt. A number of citizens have signed a letter and sent it to the Mattoon Association of Commerce, which has appointed a committee to reconcile the various interests. The letter notes that Humboldt youth must attend high school either in Arcola or Mattoon and the current road is graded and drained and can be used at once. The residents note that Humboldt has two elevators, two garages, a bank and all general lines of business. Why should the bond issue miss Humboldt, they ask… MATTOON – The maintenance of way department of the Illinois Central Railroad out of the Mattoon office on the Illinois division has 135 men at work, the largest force for the year. Its appropriation is the largest it has had for the year. The work being done includes surfacing, replacement of tiles and improvement of the road bed. Whitewashing the cattle pens and stockyards is on the program for next week… MATTOON – The Mattoon Public Library has purchased two of Paul Sargent’s paintings, “The House by the Side of the Road,” and “Clouds.” Both works will be hung in the library building.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – A 20-year-old Eastern Illinois University student was killed yesterday afternoon when wind carried his parachute into a 69,000-volt powerline about two miles north of Coles County Memorial Airport. Michael Rusk, an EIU student from Champaign, was a member of the EIU Skydiving Club. Rusk was making his second parachute jump of the day when winds carried his open chute into the power lines. Rusk was skydiving with two other members of the EIU club… CHARLESTON – Debbie Tankey was crowned 1971 homecoming queen at Charleston High School Saturday. She was escorted by Mike Flickinger. The Homecoming Court also included Libby White, senior attendant; Brenda Hanner, football attendant; Penny Grove, junior attendant; and Edie Docter, sophomore attendant. The queen was crowned by Michelle DiMartino, the 1970 homecoming queen… BALTIMORE – With a rainout during the World Series, Milwaukee Brewers General Manager Frank Lane went dealing. He pulled off a 10-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, who acquired pitcher Marty Pattin and three other players. Pattin, the former Charleston and Eastern Illinois University standout, was the Brewers’ top pitcher in 1971 with a 14-14 record and 3.22 earn run average. He was named to the American League All-Star team. The Red Sox also get pitcher Lew Krause and outfielder Tommy Harper plus a minor league player. The Brewers landed first baseman George Scott, outfielders Billy Conigliaro and Joe Lahoud, pitchers Jim Lonborg and Ken Brett plus catcher Don Pavletich.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – A former manager of the Coles County animal shelter has been indicted on a charge alleging she took several thousand dollars from the shelter over an eight-year period. A grand jury yesterday returned a one-count theft indictment against Sandra L. Steidinger, who managed the shelter from May 1982 until she left the position last December. Chuck Zollar, the Illinois appellate prosecutor who is handling the case, said differences in the animal shelter’s income since Steidinger left led to an investigation… LOS ANGELES – Kevin Duckworth has landed with the NBA Los Angeles Clippers. The 10-year NBA veteran who played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University, signed a contract yesterday with the Clippers, a team desperately in need of a big man. Duckworth, 32, is a 7-footer who has been in two NBA All-Star games, and two NBA Finals with the Portland Trailblazers. Now 32, Duckworth has averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in his pro career.

