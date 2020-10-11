Glancing Back for Oct. 11

MATTOON — U.S. Sen. Warren G. Harding, nominee of the Republican Party for president, was a Mattoon visitor Sunday night for about five minutes, but it is doubtful if he knows anything about it as he was asleep in his private car. The candidate was enroute from Oklahoma City, where he concluded a speaking tour, to his home in Marion, Ohio. His special train was turned over to the Big Four Railroad in St. Louis for movement to Indianapolis, also passing through Charleston... MATTOON — The Mattoon High School football team continued its string of victories with a 26-0 win over Casey Saturday afternoon at Kinzel Field. Roth enjoyed a great afternoon behind the stellar Mattoon line as he scored three touchdowns on runs of 30, 15 and 10 yards. The fourth score came on a perfect pass to Bresee by Jones. Spitz kicked two goals... MATTOON — The third game of the Charleston-Mattoon series was a walkaway for the county seat lads. Charleston won 11-6 after jumping to a 10-0 advantage in the first three innings. Mattoon scored all its runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Charleston now leads the series two games to one.

MATTOON — A proposal that allows afternoon leaf burning on dry days may go before the Mattoon City Council next week. The ordinance proposed by a committee appointed by the council is a compromise that restricts burning and sets a minimum fine of $25 per violation. It allows daily burning of leaves and yard waste from noon to sunset Oct. 1 to Dec. 15. Doris Reynolds, leader of a group proposing a no-burn ordinance, calls it a positive step. The council committee studied ordinances in communities such as Urbana, Decatur, Forsyth and Hillsboro... CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board may become involved in a proposal to have water from Lake Shelbyville help supply the Charleston-Mattoon area. At its meeting yesterday, the board voted to have the county's Regional Planning and Development Commission research if the plan could develop into a countywide resource. The cities of Charleston and Mattoon are considering joining with the Lincoln Prairie Water Co., which formed to supply water to areas mostly west of Lake Shelbyville. Lincoln Prairie said Mattoon could receive 5 million gallons of water a day and Charleston 4 million gallons a day, more than either city uses now... SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County seat of Marshall is one of five finalists for a new medium security state prison to be built next year. The list of finalists was announced yesterday by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Marshall is joined as a finalist by Decatur, Savanna, Carmi and Pinckneyville.