Glancing Back for Oct. 12: Drug bust nets more than 20 arrests

100 years ago,

Oct. 12, 1921

MATTOON – The monthly meeting of employees of the Big Four Railroad to consider prevention of loss by damage was held by Chairman J.L. Hurst on Monday. Damage claims that have arisen since the last meeting were the subjects discussed. Four claims taken up arose from the mis-shipping of flour in four different cars. In each case, bags of flour were laid on floors from which nails had not been removed which held machinery in place. Fifty-three sacks of flour were torn. Twenty cases of wet eggs were damaged in a refrigerated car due to improper placement of grating that caused chunks of ice to fall on them. A loose cap on a vat of kerosene from Oklahoma resulted in a spilling of large quantities of oil while a car of gravel from Indiana had a crack in in the sideboard, resulting in in a lot of contents slipping away on the trip… MATTOON – The body of Mrs. Harvey Hamilton is being disinterred at Cooks Mills today, under the direction of Undertaker Peers, for removal to Dodge Grove Cemetery, where it will be placed at the side of her soldier son, Elmer E. Hamilton, whose body was brought from overseas and buried there Sept. 11. Mrs. Hamilton died several months after her son, but at the time of her passing, the news of his death had not been received here. Anxiety over his fate hastened her death, relatives said.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The City Planning Commission yesterday approved a rezoning request involving land to be used for low-rent housing for the elderly on the east side of Mattoon. The commission also approved a unit development plan for low-rent housing on the west side of the city. The rezoning request, which now goes to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning, involves six lots just east of Peterson Park. The land is bounded on the east by First Street, on the north by Prairie, on the west by Peterson Park and on the south by the alley between Broadway and Prairie… MATTOON – Tony Schedlbauer last night was named the most outstanding Journal Gazette newspaper carrier of the past year. He received the William B. Hamel Memorial Trophy, presented by William B. Hamel Jr., JG publisher. An eighth grade student at St. Mary School, Schedlbauer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Schedlbauer. He received his award at the annual dinner in the U.S. Grant Motor Inn which the JG hosted for all its carrier boys and girls.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Officers from several area agencies arrested more than 20 people yesterday on drug-related charges in a sweep that culminated three months of undercover work. The East Central Illinois Task Force coordinated the drug buys in Coles, Moultrie and Shelby counties, but had a lot of help from local agencies, said Dave McLearin of the Illinois State Police. Six of those in custody are from Mattoon, five from Charleston, five from Sullivan and three from Shelby County. Another man arrested is from Chicago. Task force members expected to make two more arrests last night… CHARLESTON – An exiled activist who spoke in Charleston during the Trailmobile lockout was one of two men awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to end the conflict in East Timor, a former Portuguese colony annexed by Indonesia in 1976. Jose Ramos-Horta, who spoke at Charleston High School in May to support locked-out Trailmobile workers, and Bishop Carlos Felipe Ximenes Belo were named Nobel Prize winners… CASEY – The Clark County Board voted yesterday to create a countywide health department. In a 5-2 vote, the board chose to create the department and unanimously passed a resolution to join with Cumberland County’s already existing health department if officials in that county agree. The decision was prompted by a petition delivered by Marci Campbell with 688 signatures asking the board to create the department.

