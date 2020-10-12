Glancing Back for Oct. 12

100 years ago,
Oct. 12, 1920
MATTOON — Frank Calhoun, Mayor Cisna's motorcycle cop who has been active in arresting operators of motor vehicles since Saturday for technical violations of motor vehicle laws, appeared today in Judge Alabaugh's court and pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license plate and without a tail light burning. Calhoun was in court after a complaint was filed by E.B. Tucker, president of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, who noticed Calhoun bringing into police court automobilists for not having tail lights burning, when the officer himself not only had no tail light burning but had no license plate attached. Judge Alabaugh assessed a fine and costs amounting to $13.85, thirteen dollars of which was paid in cash, the court extending credit for 85 cents.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Coles County Association for the Retarded has a new training and development center located in the Bob Hickman Ford building at 1600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston. The CCAR center is funded through local, state and federal funds. Gaylord Tull, executive director of CCAR, said the workshop center's goal is to help handicapped individuals become productive, employable citizens. He said the workshop has contracts to do work for Moore Business Forms, Hickman Ford, and Pearcy's Pacing House, all of Charleston, and Mattoon Coca Cola Bottling Co... MATTOON — Dee Moore was crowned homecoming queen at Mattoon High School Saturday. Lynn Schroeder was named senior attendant, Sue Mory, football attendant; Teresa Greathouse, junior attendant; and Carol Byars, sophomore attendant. Flower girl was Marcie Kujawski while Kevin Orr served as crown bearer.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Although corn and soybean yields may not be quite as pleasing as last year's, most area farmers are seeing decent results as harvest begins to wind down. Larry Casey of the Illinois Cooperative Extension Service said farmers in the region are seeing yields of up to 130 bushels or corn and 40 to 45 bushels of beans. Bob Harris of the Moultrie-Douglas County Cooperative Extension Service said the extension service plot harvested over the weekend averaged 164.4 bushels of corn and 47.1 bushels of soybeans an acre... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Masonic Lodge has planned several events during the final weekend of its 150th anniversary celebration. Events include conferral of the Master Mason degree, rededication of the Lodge building at 651 W. Lincoln Ave. and sesquicentennial banquet Saturday. Harry K. White of Charleston also will receive his 50-year membership pin at the banquet. White received his Master Mason degree during the lodge's 100th anniversary celebration in 1945. Charleston Lodge No. 35 was chartered by the Grand Lodge of Illinois on Oct. 8, 1845.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!