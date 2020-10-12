Glancing Back for Oct. 12

MATTOON — Although corn and soybean yields may not be quite as pleasing as last year's, most area farmers are seeing decent results as harvest begins to wind down. Larry Casey of the Illinois Cooperative Extension Service said farmers in the region are seeing yields of up to 130 bushels or corn and 40 to 45 bushels of beans. Bob Harris of the Moultrie-Douglas County Cooperative Extension Service said the extension service plot harvested over the weekend averaged 164.4 bushels of corn and 47.1 bushels of soybeans an acre... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Masonic Lodge has planned several events during the final weekend of its 150th anniversary celebration. Events include conferral of the Master Mason degree, rededication of the Lodge building at 651 W. Lincoln Ave. and sesquicentennial banquet Saturday. Harry K. White of Charleston also will receive his 50-year membership pin at the banquet. White received his Master Mason degree during the lodge's 100th anniversary celebration in 1945. Charleston Lodge No. 35 was chartered by the Grand Lodge of Illinois on Oct. 8, 1845.