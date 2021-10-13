Glancing Back for Oct. 13: One opossum not enough to feed this hungry crew

MATTOON – The first annual meeting of the Mattoon Country Club was held yesterday evening, there being 85 members in attendance. Elected officers of the club by unanimous vote were G.S. Richmond, president; H.E. Neal, vice president; T.V. Wright, secretary; and W.T. Osborne, treasurer. Elected as directors were H.F. Kendall, J.A. McFall, Jake Stump, S.M. Owings and Carr Goldsmith… MATTOON – The boys of the Mattoon fire department have changed the bill of fare for their supper at the firehouse on Friday evening. The piece de resistance was to have been fricasseed ‘possum smothered in sweet potatoes, but when the list of eaters reached 35, one little eight-pound opossum, such as they bought of Ed Crites, was thought to be too small. The animal was given to Ed Hilsabeck and an 80-pound Coles County porker substituted for the position of honor…NEW YORK – John McGraw’s battling Giants are baseball champions of the world tonight for the second time in the history of the game. Fighting tooth and nail behind the pitching of Art Nehf, they turned the Yanks back by a score of 1-0. The Giants won five games to three. The victory of the Giants brought the championship back to New York for the first time since 1905. The Yankees were playing in their first-ever World Series.

MATTOON – Mayor Morgan Phipps said today he has no intention at present of enforcing a leaf-burning ban imposed Sept. 2 by the Illinois Pollution Control Board. He said the ban on open burning within cities will not be enforced because Mattoon officials have not received formal notification from the state of the new regulations. Phipps said a chapter and section of a statute are needed to charge someone with a violation “and we have no such animal.” Phipps said leaf burning possibly is a bad practice in areas of high population, but that is not the case in Mattoon… MATTOON – A “Citizens for Edgar” committee was organized in a meeting at the Mattoon Holiday Inn Monday night by supporters of James R. Edgar, 25, of Charleston, a contender for the nomination as a Republican candidate for U.S. representative from the 22nd Congressional District. Head of the committee to elect Edgar is Robert Hickman of Charleston. Republican leaders plan to meet in Effingham later this month to interview potential candidates to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. George Shipley of Olney… ARCOLA – Terry Miller, former Arcola High School and University of Illinois football great, was added to the St. Louis Football Cardinals active roster for last Sunday’s game. Miller, a linebacker, made several tackles in the 26-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was Miller’s first NFL action since asking for and receiving a tryout with the Cardinals two weeks ago. Miller had asked to be released from the Detroit Lions squad.