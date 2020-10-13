Glancing Back for Oct. 13

CHICAGO — Illinois Republican leaders yesterday succeeded in bringing a change to the itinerary of Sen. Harding, which will permit the presidential candidate to make five 10-minute speeches downstate on Saturday. The speeches will be made in Casey at 2:50 p.m., Greenup at 3:15 p.m., Effingham at 4:55 p.m., Greenville at 5:30 p.m. and East St. Louis at 6:45 p.m. The addresses will be delivered from the rear platform of the train which carries him to St. Louis, where he speaks Saturday night... MATTOON — The United States Marine Band, 45 in number, arrived in Mattoon this morning and went to Charleston on the noon car over the interurban line. The band will perform in Charleston tonight. The band members came in two Pullman cars, which were taken from the Illinois Central Railroad to the Big Four. After the Charleston entertainment, they take the Big Four to Shelbyville where they also will entertain.

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees last night approved extension of the contract for completion of four buildings on the college campus site until Dec. 21. This will amount to a 105-day delay from the original completion date of Sept. 7. United Tectonic, the contractor, said the delay was necessary because of several labor strikes earlier in the year and because of bad weather. College President Virgil Judge said he hopes the buildings — a north classroom, south classroom, library and boiler house — can be occupied over Christmas break and used when classes resume Jan. 4... CHARLESTON — A member of the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning has urged that the site of the city's swimming pool at Lincoln Avenue and Division Street be held for construction of a new fire station. Wendel Huddlestun noted that within 10 years that spot will be the center of Charleston. He said it should be reserved for a new fire station. Mathiel Crane, BZAP chairwoman, told Huddlestun the Gruen Report recommended a second fire station should be located much further west than Lincoln and Division.