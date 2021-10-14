Glancing Back for Oct. 14: Mattoon soldier among those protesting ambush patrol duty

100 years ago,

Oct. 14, 1921

MATTOON – Seven members of the Mattoon Ministerial Association met yesterday at the YMCA and among other matters discussed the question of the opening of the moving picture houses on Sundays. The matter was dealt with in a fair-minded way and a resolution was unanimously passed expressing opposition to the opening of these businesses on the Lord’s day. The ministers call upon all our people to give serious consideration to this important matter so as to be able to vote intelligently, said C.F. Buker, for the association… MATTOON – The freight transactions on the Illinois Central Railroad through Mattoon for the month of September were not quite up to the August business but were better than $5,000 than for September 1920. Coal shipments from the mines were unusually slack during the summer months. The reaction is setting in. Now dealers are frantic for cars. The general fruit and vegetable business has fallen off, except for the banana and citrus fruits which remain about the same. There also is a strong movement of potatoes from Wisconsin and Michigan. A great deal of broomcorn is moving, mostly to small manufacturers in the north and east. There has been a steady daily shipment, and the business has been very satisfactory… ARCOLA – Farmers of this vicinity are now enjoying a price-boosting war among cream dealers. Three weeks ago the price paid for cream here was 33 cents a pound. On Wednesday this week one dealer offered 51 cents a pound. When a new dealer arrived a few weeks ago, he raised prices by a penny. That began a price war that went to 41 cents a pound by Tuesday. But on Wednesday, one dealer announced a 10-cent increase. The war is still on.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – A soldier from Mattoon was among those who told their officers Saturday that they would refuse to make a night ambush patrol, according to United Press International. Army Spec. 4 Ernest French of Mattoon, the point man of the platoon, was quoted as saying, “There was no good reason at all to have this patrol. We were told to go on a night ambush patrol, but there is nothing to ambush. There is not even a trail out there. All we would have done is stumble around in the dark in an area that we don’t know and get shot for nothing.” A protest letter sent to U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy was signed by 66 members of the company… WASHINGTON – A Mattoon native was elected to a key post for next year’s Democratic National Convention by party regulars. Mrs. Patricia Roberts Harris, a native of Mattoon and former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, was elected to be acting chairman of the credentials committee. She won by a 72-31 vote over U.S. Sen. Harold Hughes. Mrs. Harris, 47, also is former dean of the Howard University Law School… MATTOON – The name of the U.S. Grant Motor Inn has been changed to Hotel U.S. Grant. The hotel opened for business Aug. 13, 1928, as the Hotel U.S. Grant. Several years ago, the name changed to the U.S. Grant Motor Inn. Mel Kinnaman, hotel manager, said management feels the facility “is a hotel and we feel the public would rather stay in a hotel.”

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Four members of the Beardstown Ladies Investment Club, one of the most surprising Wall Street successes in recent years, spoke in Mattoon Saturday on investing and managing money. Speaking to an audience of about 100 people at the Mattoon chapter of the American Business Women’s Investment Expo, the four emphasized the importance for people to begin investing when they are young adults. The 16 members of the club pooled their money in 1983 and began investing. They have averaged an annual return of nearly 23 percent, written two books and been guests on several TV shows… CHARLESTON – The annual CROP Walk raised nearly $9,000 Saturday. Along with the help of numerous sponsors, 115 people participated in the six-mile walk, raising $8,800 for the Charleston Food Pantry, Mattoon Food Bank and Church World Services, an international relief agency. David Primeau, CROP Walk coordinator, said the total should top $10,000 once final pledges are received.

