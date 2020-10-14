Glancing Back for Oct .14

100 years ago,
Oct. 14, 1920
MATTOON — The superintendent of the Illinois Central Railroad has sent a circular to all departments on the subject of fuel conservation. The circular calls attention to the fact that in some offices lights are left burning at times when the workforce is out. He urges all individuals to see that the greatest economy is practiced. Illinois Central Conductor C.E. Thompson went to Windsor, Ontario, for a short vacation last weekend. While there he saw Man o' War win his famous race over Sir Barton... CLEVELAND — Tris Speaker's Indians are world's baseball champions today because they have been able to combine natural ability with fighting spirit. The newly crowned champions also were fighting behind the greatest spitball pitcher in baseball, Stanley Coveleskie, who pitched the Indians to three of their five series victories. It seems a shame, after what Coveleskie has accomplished, that the spitball pitcher must go by the boards. Both major leagues have agreed to abolish the moist delivery.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Junior ROTC program at Mattoon High School may be abolished if enrollment remains at the same level. The Mattoon school board was so advised yesterday in a letter from Army officials who administer the program. Roy Sheppard, MHS principal, said 61 cadets currently are enrolled in the program. The Army's letter said the minimum number for the program to remain is 100 cadets... SPRINGFIELD — John W. Lewis of Marshall in Clark County, a longtime member of the Illinois Legislature, will be the new Illinois secretary of state. Lewis, state agriculture director, was appointed by Gov. Richard Ogilvie to succeed Paul Powell, who died over the weekend in a Rochester, Minn., hotel. Lewis represented the Mattoon-Charleston area in the legislature.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Mayors of Mattoon and Charleston said yesterday they will try to have at least preliminary decisions made by Jan. 15 whether they intend to participate in a regional water cooperative. The timeline was a result of a meeting involving officials of the two cities, representatives of Lincoln Prairie Water Co. and supporters of the project. Officials from the two cities also agreed to meet again in November with representatives of rural Coles County and smaller communities in the county that might be interested in a regional water program... CHARLESTON — A group of Eastern Illinois University students hope to learn how to increase their involvement on campus by attending the Million Man March Monday. Eight members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity will join thousands of African-American men in Washington for the march. Louis Farrakhan has organized the march in hopes of uniting African-American men across the country to work together at changing their image. The eight men going to the march include Derrick Lane, Carey Durham, Demetrius Lane, Kendrick Hall, Jason Sydnor, Boyce Perry, Juan Lyle, chapter President Michael Richardson and Demetrius Lane, graduate adviser.
