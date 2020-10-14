Glancing Back for Oct .14

MATTOON — The superintendent of the Illinois Central Railroad has sent a circular to all departments on the subject of fuel conservation. The circular calls attention to the fact that in some offices lights are left burning at times when the workforce is out. He urges all individuals to see that the greatest economy is practiced. Illinois Central Conductor C.E. Thompson went to Windsor, Ontario, for a short vacation last weekend. While there he saw Man o' War win his famous race over Sir Barton... CLEVELAND — Tris Speaker's Indians are world's baseball champions today because they have been able to combine natural ability with fighting spirit. The newly crowned champions also were fighting behind the greatest spitball pitcher in baseball, Stanley Coveleskie, who pitched the Indians to three of their five series victories. It seems a shame, after what Coveleskie has accomplished, that the spitball pitcher must go by the boards. Both major leagues have agreed to abolish the moist delivery.