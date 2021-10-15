Glancing Back for Oct. 15: Legislation seeks creation of Lottery to fund education

100 years ago,

Oct. 15, 1921

MATTOON – J.B. Brumleve has harvested his popcorn, and this, except for his pole beans, concludes a wonderful crop on a small space of cinders and sand around the Illinois Central Railroad supervisor’s office of buildings and bridges. In a small space, he has raised crops which, if purchased at the restaurants in short orders, have been estimated to run $210. Engine Foreman Joe Noe has invested in an alarm clock this week in the hope that it may provide a correction on his impulse to sleep over on mornings. The Illinois Central yard office has a new official denomination as “Grand Junction M.” It is one of the busiest yards on the division… MATTOON - A colored motorist driving a Ford did a skillful stunt quite by accident yesterday afternoon. He was driving west on Charleston Avenue and at the west end of the subway bridge he threw his front left tire from the rim and it started off down the avenue at the rate of about 20 miles an hour. The driver let out a little gas and spurted to catch the flying tire, but the tire reached a telephone pole in front of Hulman & Co.’s warehouse and was leaning against it when the driver stopped his car and loaded the winner of the race on the back seat. The driver then started his four-wheeled, three-tired flivver for further adventure.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – Meeting at Eastern Illinois University, the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities refused to comply with a request from a state agency to name the lowest 15 percent priority of programs at its five universities. Ben Morton, executive officer of the Board of Governors, said the Illinois Board of Higher Education will have to do its own cutting. James Holderman, executive director of the IBHE, then asked each of the universities to submit their lowest 15 percent priorities for budget cuts. Gilbert Fite, president of EIU, reaffirmed his support for the BOG’s Morton’s refusal to rank programs at the university… MATTOON – Students at Mattoon High School this weekend are presenting the great new Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” Some of the talented cast members include Ralph Easter as Tevye and Suzie Ohm is Goldie, Tzeitel is played by Liz Goetz. Don Milburn plays Motel, Kathy Cook is busybody Yente, the matchmaker, Larry Nelson is Lazer Wolf and John Lexas is the constable… SPRINGFIELD – A Chicago legislator has introduced legislation in the Illinois House to establish a state lottery that would generate money for the state’s elementary and secondary schools. Rep. Bruce Douglas, D-Chicago, proposed the bill that specifies that 30 percent of all lottery proceeds will be deposited in the state common school fund.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council will change only the addresses of those residents who ask for changes as part of the Coles County 911 Emergency Telephone System. Mayor Dan Cougill made the announcement at a public hearing last night that just 16 addresses will be changed. More than 50 people attended the meeting to oppose the most recent list of proposed address changes. In July a public hearing drew more questions than answers on a list of about 680 proposed address changes… MATTOON – A survey reveals that more than 90 percent of Lake Land College graduates gain employment after graduation. At the LLC Board of Trustees meeting last night, Teresa Grissom, director of career planning and placement, reported that 94 percent of graduates surveyed with employed either part-time or full-time. This year’s survey was for students completing prorams through the 1994-95 school year. Of those employed after graduation, 71 percent found work within the Lake Land district, Grissom said. Those working full-time jobs reported an average annual salary of $22,454.

