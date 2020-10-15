Glancing Back for Oct. 15

100 years ago,
Oct. 15, 1920
CHARLESTON — Through no fault of local election authorities, more than a few absentee voters will be unable to vote this fall. Ballots will not be printed in time. The condition is the same all over the state. The law provides that applications for absentee ballots shall be made not more than 30 days nor less than 10 days before the election. The delay in getting returns on the Republican state primary, said Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston, is in large part responsible for the delay, and the handicaps some printers have encountered in getting the paper necessary to print the ballots has added to their difficulties... NEOGA — Miss Christine Dugan, who is teaching her second term at the Crossing School, two miles north of Neoga, gave a pie supper on Tuesday evening. A large crowd was in attendance and sale of the pies netted a sum of $55 to be used for the school. Besides sale of the pies and the joy of eating them, three contests added much to the entertainment. Miss Dugan won the honor of being voted the most popular young woman present. Orville Huff was voted "windiest man" and was presented a tin horn. Miss Elizabeth Richardson and Orville Huff were voted the "spooniest couple" and received a kewpie doll.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — A total of 25,848 Coles County residents are registered and eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election, Harry Grafton, county clerk, said today. Grafton said this is 659 more voters than were registered in 1968. He said 19,977 people in the county voted in 1968, a presidential election year. A total of 17,096 voted in 1966, the last "off-year" election... CHARLESTON —Timothy D. Gover of Mattoon, assistant professor of finance at Eastern Illinois University, has been reappointed assistant to the director of the School for Bank Administration. The school is a professional banking school sponsored by the Bank Administration Institute and held at the University of Wisconsin. Gover is responsible for class and staff schedules, seminar programs and advise the admissions and curriculum committees. He joined the EIU faculty in 1963.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
