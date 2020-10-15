Glancing Back for Oct. 15

CHARLESTON — Through no fault of local election authorities, more than a few absentee voters will be unable to vote this fall. Ballots will not be printed in time. The condition is the same all over the state. The law provides that applications for absentee ballots shall be made not more than 30 days nor less than 10 days before the election. The delay in getting returns on the Republican state primary, said Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston, is in large part responsible for the delay, and the handicaps some printers have encountered in getting the paper necessary to print the ballots has added to their difficulties... NEOGA — Miss Christine Dugan, who is teaching her second term at the Crossing School, two miles north of Neoga, gave a pie supper on Tuesday evening. A large crowd was in attendance and sale of the pies netted a sum of $55 to be used for the school. Besides sale of the pies and the joy of eating them, three contests added much to the entertainment. Miss Dugan won the honor of being voted the most popular young woman present. Orville Huff was voted "windiest man" and was presented a tin horn. Miss Elizabeth Richardson and Orville Huff were voted the "spooniest couple" and received a kewpie doll.