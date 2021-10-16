Glancing Back for Oct. 16: Mattoon seeks leaf burning options

100 years ago,
Oct. 16, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – A new fire and burglar alarm system has been installed in the Mattoon police station and remodeling work in the squad and radio rooms is nearing completion. City Clerk Charles White said that previously there were 18 alarm boxes from several different companies. Most were in the police station but a few were at the fire stations. With the new installations, an 80-panel board with 40 fire alarm and 40 burglar alarm units are in place… MATTOON - The chairman of the Illinois Pollution Control Board yesterday affirmed that leaf burning is now illegal within one mile of any municipality with more than 1,000 residents. Chairman David P. Currie said recent adoption of an open leaf-burning ban has prompted much discussion in some communities, including Mattoon, where Mayor Morgan Phipps said city officials would not enforce the ban. Currie said alternatives to open burning could be municipal incineration, using leaves for sanitary landfill and composting for enriching the soil… CHARLESTON – Full-time equivalent enrollment is up at the institutions in the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities system. Enrollment was up 4.4 percent this fall over last year, or 1,324 more students than the 30,379 of a year ago. Enrollment at the four universities include Western Illinois, 13,331 (up 504); Eastern Illinois, 8,464 (up 186); Northeastern Illinois, 5,333 (up 293; and Chicago State, 3,997 (down 237). Governors State, with 578 FTE enrollment, is in its first year of existence.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council last night voted unanimously for an ordinance that requires a special use permit for day care home operators with nine or more children at any one time. Those with eight or fewer children require no special use permit. City Attorney John Hefner said there is a one-time $100 fee for those seeking the special use permit CHARLESTON – A Cumberland High School teacher will be honored at Eastern Illinois University tomorrow as a “great teacher.” Marge Jackson, who has been teaching for 27 years, will spend the day with nine other honorees talking with students planning to be teachers for their careers. The “great teacher’ honor is made from nomination letters by students who graduated by those respective schools and are now attending EIU. Jackson teaches English and serves as chair of the English Department at Cumberland High School… MATTOON – Lake Land College Alumni Association Board member J. Sain was named the first recipient of the association’s Golden Apple Award. Sain, of Charleston, was nominated by the alumni committee and fellow board members for his dedication to helping the association to accomplish its goals and achieve its mission. Sain is employed at Eastern Illinois University in its theater department.