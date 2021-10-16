Glancing Back for Oct. 16: Mattoon seeks leaf burning options

MATTOON – A new fire and burglar alarm system has been installed in the Mattoon police station and remodeling work in the squad and radio rooms is nearing completion. City Clerk Charles White said that previously there were 18 alarm boxes from several different companies. Most were in the police station but a few were at the fire stations. With the new installations, an 80-panel board with 40 fire alarm and 40 burglar alarm units are in place… MATTOON - The chairman of the Illinois Pollution Control Board yesterday affirmed that leaf burning is now illegal within one mile of any municipality with more than 1,000 residents. Chairman David P. Currie said recent adoption of an open leaf-burning ban has prompted much discussion in some communities, including Mattoon, where Mayor Morgan Phipps said city officials would not enforce the ban. Currie said alternatives to open burning could be municipal incineration, using leaves for sanitary landfill and composting for enriching the soil… CHARLESTON – Full-time equivalent enrollment is up at the institutions in the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities system. Enrollment was up 4.4 percent this fall over last year, or 1,324 more students than the 30,379 of a year ago. Enrollment at the four universities include Western Illinois, 13,331 (up 504); Eastern Illinois, 8,464 (up 186); Northeastern Illinois, 5,333 (up 293; and Chicago State, 3,997 (down 237). Governors State, with 578 FTE enrollment, is in its first year of existence.