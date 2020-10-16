Glancing Back for Oct. 16

100 years ago,
Oct. 16, 1920
MATTOON — Charles H. Wilson, aged 19, of Mattoon was accidentally shot and killed this morning at the Lake Paradise reservoir. The young man was foreman of the night workers in the Mattoon Steam Bakery and a substitute member of the Steam Baker baseball team. Early this morning, in company with his brother, Harold, and Russell Kilman, also employed at the bakery, he went to the reservoir to fish and hunt. When leaving by boat, in some manner the young man's shotgun was discharged, the charge of shot striking the young man in the breast and right lung... MATTOON — Illinois Central Railroad men report that the tramp has largely disappeared as far as the railroads are concerned. It was thought that the conclusion of the world war in Europe would see a return of the species and that this season would witness the usual appearance of the freight tourist on his journey to the south. There has not been a case reported by any of the local train crews so far this fall, and but very few since the war ended in late 1918.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Work continues on the Cross County Shopping Center on Broadway Avenue East in Mattoon. The indoor mall is expected to be completed in a few months. The walls on the east side of the building are going up now. That end of the mall will house the Arlen's department store. the far left of the building will house the J.C. Penney Co. store. Other tenants in the 300,000-square-foot structure will include Myers Brothers, Walgreen Drug Co., Modular Cinemas twin theater, a supermarket, Kenney Shoes, Royce Shoes, House of Fabrics, Hillman Jewelers, Singer Co., Mode O'Day Frock Shops, Andes Candies, Parklane Hosier, 33 Flavors Ice Cream, General Nutrition, Household Finance, Orange Bowl, A&B Millinery, G.C. Murphy, Hallmark Cards and a dry cleaner and salon... CHARLESTON — The crime rate in Charleston for the first nine months of 1970 was up approximately 25 percent over the same period of 1969, according to local police figures. Criminal arrests during 1970 have increased by 127 percent over 1969, up from 143 to 326, Charleston Police Chief Charles Talbott said. Larceny (theft over $50 in value) showed the greatest single gain, with 117 from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, 1970, compared to 60 for the same period last year.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Though they may not be your typical Santa and elves, their thoughtfulness in giving is much the same. About 40 members of Liberty Chapter No. 14 of ABATE — A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education — made a ninth toy run Saturday, bringing Christmas gifts to needy children. The group collected nearly $1,500 in cash to purchase toys and collected an additional 500 toys for children in the area. Lt. Jamie Pennington of the Salvation Army of Coles County said last year about 1,000 children received toys through the motorcycle club's efforts..... MATTOON — For the first time in the station's 50-year history, WLBH Radio is changing its format. WLBH-FM will switch to an adult contemporary format at 6 p.m. today, said Station Manager Rick Berg. The station will be Lite 97, playing hits from the 1950s to today. The FM station will continue to broadcast Mattoon Green Wave high school sports events. WLBH-AM also will change from a talk/country music format to a news/talk format.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!