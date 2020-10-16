Glancing Back for Oct. 16

MATTOON — Charles H. Wilson, aged 19, of Mattoon was accidentally shot and killed this morning at the Lake Paradise reservoir. The young man was foreman of the night workers in the Mattoon Steam Bakery and a substitute member of the Steam Baker baseball team. Early this morning, in company with his brother, Harold, and Russell Kilman, also employed at the bakery, he went to the reservoir to fish and hunt. When leaving by boat, in some manner the young man's shotgun was discharged, the charge of shot striking the young man in the breast and right lung... MATTOON — Illinois Central Railroad men report that the tramp has largely disappeared as far as the railroads are concerned. It was thought that the conclusion of the world war in Europe would see a return of the species and that this season would witness the usual appearance of the freight tourist on his journey to the south. There has not been a case reported by any of the local train crews so far this fall, and but very few since the war ended in late 1918.