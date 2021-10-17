Glancing Back for Oct. 17: Charleston looks to restructure elementary schools

MATTOON – There was an almost total eclipse of the moon Sunday evening. The full moon rose at 5:23 p.m. with a large portion of its surface in eclipse. The Earth’s shadow on the moon was noticeable at the time it rose. The shadow of Earth passed from the moon shortly after 6:30 o’clock p.m. The eclipse was visible for more than an hour here and watched by local residents with much interest… LERNA – The funeral of Army Cpl. John Balch, overseas soldier, held from the Indian Church east of Lerna on Sunday afternoon, was said to have been the most largely attended funeral held in this vicinity many years. There were between 600 and 700 automobiles parked near the little church during the service, only a small portion of those attending able to get inside the edifice. The body, which arrived from France last week, was escorted from the house of the parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Balch, to the church. There were 158 American Legion men in line, being in full uniform… CHARLESTON – John McNutt, aged about 65, of Charleston, also met death on Saturday when the life of his sister, Mrs. Ellen Popham, also was snuffed out in the accident near Pesotum. First reports were that only Mrs. Popham was killed. According to the Champaign News-Gazette, the automobile wreck was caused by a “blow out” of a tire. Mrs. Summer Anderson of Charleston suffered three fractured ribs and was severely scratched and bruised.