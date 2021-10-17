Glancing Back for Oct. 17: Charleston looks to restructure elementary schools

100 years ago,
Oct. 17, 1921
MATTOON – There was an almost total eclipse of the moon Sunday evening. The full moon rose at 5:23 p.m. with a large portion of its surface in eclipse. The Earth’s shadow on the moon was noticeable at the time it rose. The shadow of Earth passed from the moon shortly after 6:30 o’clock p.m. The eclipse was visible for more than an hour here and watched by local residents with much interest… LERNA – The funeral of Army Cpl. John Balch, overseas soldier, held from the Indian Church east of Lerna on Sunday afternoon, was said to have been the most largely attended funeral held in this vicinity many years. There were between 600 and 700 automobiles parked near the little church during the service, only a small portion of those attending able to get inside the edifice. The body, which arrived from France last week, was escorted from the house of the parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Balch, to the church. There were 158 American Legion men in line, being in full uniform… CHARLESTON – John McNutt, aged about 65, of Charleston, also met death on Saturday when the life of his sister, Mrs. Ellen Popham, also was snuffed out in the accident near Pesotum. First reports were that only Mrs. Popham was killed. According to the Champaign News-Gazette, the automobile wreck was caused by a “blow out” of a tire. Mrs. Summer Anderson of Charleston suffered three fractured ribs and was severely scratched and bruised.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – New proposals for the restructuring of elementary schools that do not include Lincoln Elementary School were heard by the Charleston school board last night. A district architect has estimated that it would be less costly to build an addition onto Carl Sandburg School than to make improvements at Lincoln. Under new plans, Ashmore, Lerna and Mark Twain elementary schools would all house kindergarten through fourth grade classes while Sandburg would house preschool and kindergarten through fourth grade… CHARLESTON – Elementary schools in Ashmore and Lerna were burglarized sometime over the schools’ three-day Columbus Day weekend. Entry to both schools was gained through broken windows. According to the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, an $800 camera, a $100 pair of binoculars and about $34 in cash were taken from Ashmore School. At Lerna Elementary, about $150 in cash was taken but damage to windows and doors was estimated at $300… SHELBYVILLE – U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard and local officials announced yesterday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved funds to improve boat ramps at Lake Shelbyville. Two-land high water boat ramps will be constructed at Dam West, Bo Wood, Lithia Springs, Oppossum Creek and Lone Point access areas at a cost of $310,000, Poshard said.