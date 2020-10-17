Glancing Back for Oct. 17

MATTOON — The south end of the 19th Street Road has been permanently blocked off for safety reasons, according to a spokesman for the state highway office in Paris. The spokesman said the road was blocked off just north of where it intersects with the Old State Road south of Mattoon. Blocking the road means there will now be four, instead of five, approaches at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Old State Road. The five approaches, he said, caused erratic turning by motorists, confusion in traffic signs and backed up vehicles waiting to make turns at the intersection... MATTOON — The remodeled Time Theater reopened last night with a showing of the new comedy "M*A*S*H." The $50,000 remodeling project included installation of new seats, new ceiling, walls, drapes, floor and a new screen. Also installed was a new concessions area and lounge. The theater, owned by Frisina Enterprises of Taylorville, has been closed since April. "M*A*S*H" stars Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.