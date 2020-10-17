Glancing Back for Oct. 17

100 years ago,
Oct. 17, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The south end of the 19th Street Road has been permanently blocked off for safety reasons, according to a spokesman for the state highway office in Paris. The spokesman said the road was blocked off just north of where it intersects with the Old State Road south of Mattoon. Blocking the road means there will now be four, instead of five, approaches at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Old State Road. The five approaches, he said, caused erratic turning by motorists, confusion in traffic signs and backed up vehicles waiting to make turns at the intersection... MATTOON — The remodeled Time Theater reopened last night with a showing of the new comedy "M*A*S*H." The $50,000 remodeling project included installation of new seats, new ceiling, walls, drapes, floor and a new screen. Also installed was a new concessions area and lounge. The theater, owned by Frisina Enterprises of Taylorville, has been closed since April. "M*A*S*H" stars Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Since "hunger" is difficult to define, a more definitive term is "food security," members of a World Food Day panel said last night. "Food security" refers to obtaining food, nutritional adequacy and food safety, panelists at Eastern Illinois University offered. While 750 million people around the world go hungry each day, local organizations can ease that problem. For example, the Charleston Food Pantry provided food for 54,462 meals last year and the Charleston Civic Association provided back-to-school assistance to 300 children... MATTOON — Awards recently were presented to several participants with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Coles County. Saluted were Anne Plummer, Little Sister of the Year, Josh Hawkins, Little Brother of the Year; Terry Helmsing, Big Sister of the Year; and Meri Willaredt, outgoing board president. New officers include Patti Henderson, president; Lori Bridges and Diana Lanman, vice presidents; and April Stremming, secretary.
