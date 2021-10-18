Glancing Back for Oct. 18: Township group to raise funds for new hospital

100 years ago,

Oct. 18, 1921

CHARLESTON – Sheriff Aye, Deputy Sheriff Sanders, Police Chief Oman and Officer Walden late Sunday night confiscated two automobiles and arrested eight or more men who had gone to Indiana and carried liquor to the city. One of the machines, owned by Jake Hutchinson, was driven by Lewis White, while the second auto, owned by the management of the Lawes Hotel in Charleston, was driven by Otto Robinson, who owns a taxi business. Charges of transporting liquor, possessing liquors and disorderly conduct were made against White, Robinson, Howard Ayers, Ed McMahon, Fountain Brown, Harvey Reese and a Mr. Fudge… MATTOON – Another football team is to be formed in Mattoon, according to an announcement by the American Legion. The team is to be made up of ex-servicemen, all of whom have had football experience. Dr. C.J. Miller will have charge of the coaching end and Abe Berkowitz will have charge of the managerial end of the team. Reports that the Charleston post of the Legion has formed a team was the incentive for the Mattoon men to get started. The initial practice will be held tomorrow afternoon. Any ex-serviceman is eligible for a try-out.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Eighteen townships are forming campaign organizations to participate in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center funding drive, according to Melvin C. Lockard, general campaign chairman. Co-chairmen of the area township organization are G. Earl Bumpus, Humboldt; Robert L. Fuqua, Mattoon; Cleone Markwell Jr., Casey; J. Fred Miller, Oakland; and Victor Walk, Neoga. Area leaders discussed the idea of giving gifts in kind, such as corn, soybeans, fruit, cattle, hogs and so forth, by farmers in the region. In addition to townships in Coles County, other participating townships come from parts of Cumberland, Clark and Shelby counties… MATTOON – Several local men have formed a company, Mobile Home Porches, to make portable steps and porches for mobile homes. Robert Saunders Sr., Robert J. Goldsmith Sr., Prentiss Faw and Donald Drake are building the steps-porches on a building near Charleston on Illinois Route 16. The “home office” is maintained at Saunders Standard Service Station at 517 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon… MATTOON – Craig Virgin, the junior running great from tiny Lebanon High School, and Riverside-Brookfield were the big winners Saturday in the seventh annual Mattoon Invitational cross country meet. Virgin ran the extended course (2.8 miles, up from 2.6 miles in the past) in 12 minutes, 41 seconds. Riverside-Brookfield, with four runners among the top 25, defeated pre-meet favorite by 16 points for the team championship.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – The 50-year relationship between Mattoon and General Electric provides substantial ongoing benefits to the area economy, local officials say. GE was the first Fortune 500 company to put a plant in Mattoon. Last year, company officials announced a new $100 million investment to update technology. Officials also said the value of the approximately 600 jobs at GE enables employees to support a family. The local GE plant opened in November 1946… CHARLESTON – Coles County is on its way to returning to more seasonable temperatures following yesterday’s string of thunderstorms that crossed the state. Temperatures hovered about 11 degrees above normal and were close to breaking records, weather observer Dalias Price said. However, the cold front brought by the storms will plunge temperatures an average of 10 degrees in coming days. Quick-moving storms brought winds of more than 45 mph, Price said. Limbs were blown off trees and some street flooding occurred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0