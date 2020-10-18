Glancing Back for Oct. 18

MATTOON — James H. Lewis, former U.S. senator from Illinois and now Democratic nominee for governor, delivered a non-political address at the First Congregational Church yesterday afternoon. The audience filled the auditorium and a portion of the Sunday School room, with a number of chairs placed at the rear of the church. Mr. Lewis came to Mattoon from Charleston, where he made a political address Saturday afternoon in the interests of his candidacy for governor. Col. Lewis urged this nation's unification. It can be brought about, he said, by teaching the immigrant coming to our shores that his first obligation is to this country, and by placing the unscrupulous politician who exploits that immigrant's vote in the class of traitor... CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston has received word from the secretary of state that separate ballots must be printed for men and women in the November election, and they must be deposited in separate ballot boxes and tallied separately. After the question of women voting in all elections is settled for all time, the separate ballot and ballot box will be dispensed with... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Chamber of Commerce baseball team is the champion of Coles County by winning yesterday's game by a score of 5-0. A record breaking attendance saw Charleston win its third game out of four in the five-game series. "Jimmy" Coble of Charleston pitched a no-hit, no-run game. He was opposed by Whitehorse, an American Association pitcher, whose great work this year has sent him to the New York Giants for 1921. Whitehorse, in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, whiffed the famous "Babe" Ruth, the home run king. He struck out 12 Charlestonians. Coble struck out 11 and walked one. The pitcher also had two hits as did first baseman Morgan.