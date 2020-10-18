Glancing Back for Oct. 18

100 years ago,
Oct. 18, 1920
MATTOON — James H. Lewis, former U.S. senator from Illinois and now Democratic nominee for governor, delivered a non-political address at the First Congregational Church yesterday afternoon. The audience filled the auditorium and a portion of the Sunday School room, with a number of chairs placed at the rear of the church. Mr. Lewis came to Mattoon from Charleston, where he made a political address Saturday afternoon in the interests of his candidacy for governor. Col. Lewis urged this nation's unification. It can be brought about, he said, by teaching the immigrant coming to our shores that his first obligation is to this country, and by placing the unscrupulous politician who exploits that immigrant's vote in the class of traitor... CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston has received word from the secretary of state that separate ballots must be printed for men and women in the November election, and they must be deposited in separate ballot boxes and tallied separately. After the question of women voting in all elections is settled for all time, the separate ballot and ballot box will be dispensed with... CHARLESTON — The Charleston Chamber of Commerce baseball team is the champion of Coles County by winning yesterday's game by a score of 5-0. A record breaking attendance saw Charleston win its third game out of four in the five-game series. "Jimmy" Coble of Charleston pitched a no-hit, no-run game. He was opposed by Whitehorse, an American Association pitcher, whose great work this year has sent him to the New York Giants for 1921. Whitehorse, in an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, whiffed the famous "Babe" Ruth, the home run king. He struck out 12 Charlestonians. Coble struck out 11 and walked one. The pitcher also had two hits as did first baseman Morgan.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Leaf burning restrictions, including no morning burning, narrowly won approval of the Mattoon City Council yesterday. The ordinance prohibits burning leaves before noon and after sunset. It also restricts burning to Oct. 1 to Dec. 15. The measure passed by a vote of 3-2 with Commissioners Bill Wright and Hal Kottwitz plus Mayor Wanda Ferguson voting yes. Commissioners Bob McDowell and Mike Nichols voted no... MATTOON — It all started with a coat of paint. In late spring, Wilb Walker decided his Broadway Avenue building that houses Broadway Video needed sprucing up. A fresh coat of beige paint was completed about a month ago. Lisa Barr, acting program manager for Midtown Mattoon, said other buildings undergoing exterior improvements include Craig & Craig, Consolidated Communications office at the former Masonic Temple, Central Illinois Tae Kwon Do, The cage, Mattoon Photo, Salvation Army Store and Happy China.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!