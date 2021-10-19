Glancing Back for Oct. 19: Farmers tar and feather chicken thief

100 years ago,

Oct. 19, 1921

MATTOON — Through an ordinance adopted by the Mattoon City Council last night, the powers of the authorities to fight the illegal booze traffic are given added strength. The old law, which had been in the books since 1915, was considered fairly drastic, but the one adopted last night far surpasses that measure, and places in the hands of the state’s attorney, city attorney and the police department far greater powers to enforce the 18th Amendment than anything which had yet been placed in the books. The measure passed by an 8-4 vote with two aldermen absent. Penalty on conviction of the illegal sale of liquor varies from $50 to $200… TROWBRIDGE — About 150 farmers, determined to break up the crime of chicken stealing, applied a coat of tar and feathers to the body of “Tuce” Sanders, accused chicken thief, about noon today. The punishment was meted out on what is known as the Hand place, west of Trowbridge, in the Little Wabash River bottoms. Sanders, in the company of Mrs. Clarence Bingaman, wife of a farmer near Trowbridge and with whom the man has been making his home, was caught in Neoga this morning by a posse of about 50 farmers, who had trailed the couple since about 2 o’clock this morning following the theft of a large number of chickens from the farm of Norbert Latch. A bonfire was built, and after the tar had been heated to the proper temperature it was applied with brushes, after which feathers were added for decoration.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Lt. Col. Paul A. Brinkman, 46, a native of Marseilles, Ill., and veteran of three wars has assumed the post of senior Army instructor of the Mattoon High School ROTC program. Brinkman retired from active duty with the Army in June after serving 28 years. The MHS ROTC program is the only downstate high school ROTC program and is composed of 100 cadets… MATTOON — William Blaser, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, singled out Mattoon in his talk Sunday on enforcement of the state sewage treatment standards. He spoke at the annual conference of the Illinois Municipal League in Peoria. He cited Mattoon as a landmark case in the EPA’s efforts to bring all municipal sewage treatment plants up to state anti-pollution standards. He noted local government is responsible for making required improvements, regardless of the availability of federal funding. The Illinois Pollution Control Board has ordered Mattoon to issue $5.5 million in bonds to finance the project.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Two of Eastern Illinois University’s most famous alumni will be featured at Homecoming today. Dorothy Ives, wife of the late balladeer/actor Burl Ives, will serve as parade marshal. Burl Ives attended EIU in the late 1920s. Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, a 1968 EIU graduate, is expected to attend today’s football game. Edgar and first lady Brenda Edgar, also an EIU alumnus, may again participate in the parade… GREENUP — What began 3½ years ago as a small group of farmers concerned about the watershed along the Embarras River has turned into a national model for effective resource management. The U.S. Department of Agriculture yesterday said $350,000 will be provided for technical assistance to the Embarras River watershed area. The Embarras River Management Association has spent 15 months developing a long-term plan to help a 12-county area along the river. More than 1.5 million acres are affected that could be helped by such low-cost improvements such as dry dams, officials said... CHARLESTON — Led by the “Rhinos,” the big offensive line, the Charleston Trojans beat Robinson 36-24 last night at Trojan Hill to win the 1996 Apollo Conference championship. Now 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in Apollo play, it was Charleston’s first football title in 12 years.

