Glancing Back for Oct. 19

100 years ago,
Oct. 19, 1920
MATTOON — According to Coles County Superintendent of Highways F.E. Bishop, there are advantages to having an unmarked road. There is no doubt that a marked trail draws through traffic like a magnet, but heavy traffic can be bad for the roadway surface. Mattoon has the Big Four Trail to Charleston, which is a favorite route for drive through automobiles. As many as 30 are sometimes seen at one time. It goes without saying that this traffic is hard on roads, especially in spring when the ground is soft. The unmarked parallel road escapes a large part of the heavy traffic and is easy to keep in good condition for local traffic... CHARLESTON — Coles County educators were elected as officers of the eastern division of the Illinois State Teachers Associations at the division's convention over the weekend at the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. Fiske Allen of Charleston was elected president, David Felmley of Normal, vice president; H.B. Black, Mattoon, treasurer; and Miss Lena Foreman, Charleston, secretary. There were registered during the two-day convention 1,637 teachers from eastern Illinois. This was the 23rd annual gathering of the teachers.
50 years ago, 1970
SHELBYVILLE — An 18-year-old Shelbyville woman, Mrs. Kathleen Gill, was reported in critical condition today in Springfield Memorial Hospital, where she was being treated for burns sustained shortly after her marriage Saturday. Mrs. Gill and her husband, Jesse, 32, were injured in a gas explosion after arriving at their new home after the 4 p.m. wedding. Mr. and Mrs. Gill were admitted to the hospital at 6:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff's deputies said the explosion apparently resulted from an open propane gas tank on the back porch... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Homecoming Parade on Saturday featured 139 units and lasted 2½ hours. One of the beautiful and colorful floats in the parade was the Charleston Chamber of Commerce float, "Thing's are looking rosy for Charleston." In the float was a queen and court of Charleston city employees. They included Queen Janice Blagg (elected by fellow workers), and attendants Patsy Loew, Shirley Adams, Jeannie Reynolds, June Lacey and Doris Dolson.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council awarded Brittany Lovejoy, the 6-year-old girl who escaped from a fire in her home last week, with an Outstanding Citizen award on Tuesday. Lovejoy "executed everything she had been taught" by Charleston firefighters, Mayor Dan Cougill said of the night of Oct. 7 when the family's home erupted into flames. Cougill said the girl is likely responsible for a lot of people's safety. The mayor shook the girl's hand when she was called to the front of the Council Chambers with her parents, Michael and Debbie Lovejoy. To help with recovery of the family losses, Commissioner Jim Dunn gave the Lovejoys a gift certificate to Rural King Supply on behalf of Fire Chief Tom Watson and Fire Investigator Paul Cottingham... CHARLESTON — The Indian Summer that the Beach Boys are expected to bring to Eastern Illinois University in November will last one day longer than planned. The legendary rock band has added a Nov. 3 show in addition to its two performances on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Friday show is open to the community to complement the two Saturday EIU Family Weekend shows that are nearly sold out. All three shows will be in Lantz Gymnasium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!