Glancing Back for Oct. 19

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council awarded Brittany Lovejoy, the 6-year-old girl who escaped from a fire in her home last week, with an Outstanding Citizen award on Tuesday. Lovejoy "executed everything she had been taught" by Charleston firefighters, Mayor Dan Cougill said of the night of Oct. 7 when the family's home erupted into flames. Cougill said the girl is likely responsible for a lot of people's safety. The mayor shook the girl's hand when she was called to the front of the Council Chambers with her parents, Michael and Debbie Lovejoy. To help with recovery of the family losses, Commissioner Jim Dunn gave the Lovejoys a gift certificate to Rural King Supply on behalf of Fire Chief Tom Watson and Fire Investigator Paul Cottingham... CHARLESTON — The Indian Summer that the Beach Boys are expected to bring to Eastern Illinois University in November will last one day longer than planned. The legendary rock band has added a Nov. 3 show in addition to its two performances on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Friday show is open to the community to complement the two Saturday EIU Family Weekend shows that are nearly sold out. All three shows will be in Lantz Gymnasium.