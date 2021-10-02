Glancing Back for Oct. 2

MATTOON – The Lake Land College Board, meeting informally Thursday, raised no objections to a list of possible budget cuts prepared by the administration. The Illinois Board of Higher Education ordered all universities and community colleges to rank programs which could be cut equal to 15 percent of state funds received. For Lake Land, that 15 percent cut would total about $148,000. Listed as possible cuts are the Spanish program in the foreign language department, some physical education classes, the Vandalia Penal Farm program, switch evening classes from a quarterly basis to a semester basis and establish minimum class sizes of 12 students… MATTOON – Teresa Greathouse was named queen of the 1971 Mattoon High School Homecoming yesterday. Members of her court are Chris Branson, sophomore attendant; Carol Byars, junior attendant; Maureen Kujawski, senior attendant; and Linda Gatewood, football attendant. Teresa is a senior and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Greathouse of Mattoon.

MATTOON – Developers are asking the City of Mattoon to annex about 160 acres for a commercial/residential project on the city’s east side. The property is farmland around the Kmart/Walmart complex and 20 acres on the north side of Illinois Route 16 next to Anamet. The property on the south side of Route 16 goes from Interstate 57 to the Odd Fellow Road. Landowners Kenneth McFall and Beverly Swords are developing a master plan for the area that includes single and multi-family housing, industry and commercial businesses…CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council last night approved a proposal to sell the city’s old water tower at Lafferty Park. The old water tower will be sold to Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Co. for $10,000. The old tower is being replaced by a newer, taller tower. If current tests are successful, the new tower could be in operation in two weeks. The new tower holds 1 million gallons of water and is 50 feet taller than the three towers currently used by the city. Each of those towers holds 500,000 gallons of water.