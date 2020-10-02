Glancing Back for Oct. 2

100 years ago,
Oct. 2, 1920
CHARLESTON — There was a well attended organization meeting at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms yesterday of the U of I Trail Association. The purpose of the organization is to mark a trail and encourage improvement of roads on a direct route through Charleston, north to Urbana and then to Chicago by way of Indiana. The route selected was the Plank Road from Charleston north through Camargo, Villa Grove, Urbana, Hoopeston, to Bloomington, Ind., and into Chicago. The insignia selected for the road is a Blue "U" intersected with a yellow "I" background. This seemed especially appropriate as the road goes through the seats of both the University of Illinois and the University of Indiana... MATTOON — Rev. A. Madison, who has been pastor of the Colored Baptist Church in Mattoon for several years, henceforth is to devote much of his time to missionary work among the membership of the Colored Baptist Church of Illinois. Mr. Madison's duties will be to travel over the state and render aid in building churches and organizing Sunday Schools where they are most needed.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The board of trustees of Charleston Community Hospital has gone on record as favoring the area hospital concept. According to Robert Carlisle, chairman of the board, trustees expressed support of an area medical concept which includes acute care facilities as well as such services as ambulatory outpatient, diagnostic, public health, mental health, extended care, nursing home care and rehabilitation. Carlisle said the Charleston Community Hospital board believes the Area E-7 Hospital Association would give supporting health care services every consideration... MATTOON — Sleeping car accommodations will be discontinued on the Illinois Central Railroad's Panama Limited, effective Oct. 19. An IC spokesman in Chicago said the reason is "declining patronage." He said the public "just isn't using the service." Within the past week, the Illinois Central has stopped hot food service in its dining car. Cold sandwiches and coffee will continue to be served, the spokesman said.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Mattoon High School celebrated Homecoming and saluted the MHS Class of 1945 on its 50th anniversary reunion this weekend. Hilarie Dixon was crowned queen of the Homecoming festivities while Tom Beals was elected king. Other attendants included Krista Zinschlag, sports attendant; and Sara Carter and Andrea Walk, fall sports attendants; Matt Leevy, sports attendant; and Mark Williams and Lance Glover, fall sports attendants; Haylie Dixon and Clay French, freshman attendants; Brooke Alexander and Jason Kessler, sophomore attendants; and Kasey Wetzel and Justin Horath, junior attendants. Flower girl was Makenzie Mann while Alek Mann served as crown bearer. Kelly Kirk, 1994 queen, crowned the new Homecoming queen... MATTOON — A 12-under par 60 took top honors Saturday at a fundraiser golf outing for Habitat for Humanity. The team of Tom Huffman, Paul Spain, Mike Evans and Bob Burgess had the low score. The foursome of Bud and Gail Bower and Garret and Marilyn DeRuiter won the couples division with a 71. Fifteen foursomes competed in the best-ball competition at Meadowview Golf Course.
