Glancing Back for Oct. 2

CHARLESTON — There was a well attended organization meeting at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms yesterday of the U of I Trail Association. The purpose of the organization is to mark a trail and encourage improvement of roads on a direct route through Charleston, north to Urbana and then to Chicago by way of Indiana. The route selected was the Plank Road from Charleston north through Camargo, Villa Grove, Urbana, Hoopeston, to Bloomington, Ind., and into Chicago. The insignia selected for the road is a Blue "U" intersected with a yellow "I" background. This seemed especially appropriate as the road goes through the seats of both the University of Illinois and the University of Indiana... MATTOON — Rev. A. Madison, who has been pastor of the Colored Baptist Church in Mattoon for several years, henceforth is to devote much of his time to missionary work among the membership of the Colored Baptist Church of Illinois. Mr. Madison's duties will be to travel over the state and render aid in building churches and organizing Sunday Schools where they are most needed.