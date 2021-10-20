Glancing Back for Oct. 20: Inmate's long hair safe for now

MATTOON – With 28 cases of diphtheria quarantined in Mattoon, this disease is assuming proportions which may become alarming. The inability of the Mattoon Health Department to secure antitoxin from the state board of health is seriously hampering the efforts to stop the spread of the disease in Mattoon. Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, said the disease gained impetus due to so many cases at first being of such mild nature that parents did not consult a physician, keeping a child home only a few days from school, thus allowing it to return. The state department of health states the disease is prevalent throughout Illinois, which fact is possibly responsible for the failure of the local board to secure sufficient quantities of the antitoxin… MATTOON – The call of the pigskin, with its accompanying cries of “Atta, Big Boy” and “Step on ‘er, you ice wagon,” brought some 20 candidates out yesterday afternoon for the initial try-out and practice of the Mattoon American Legion football team. Coach Miller expressed himself well pleased with the men reporting, and many more are expected in succeeding afternoons. An array of material that would bring joy to a Big Ten coach greeted the coach in practice at Peterson Park. There were men from Big Ten teams, Missouri Valley Conference, the Little 19, former high school stars and some who made names for themselves on service teams… ASHMORE – E.B. Hobart, aged about 50, was arraigned before Magistrate Evans today on two charges of attempted criminal assault, the object of the man’s lust being 12-year-old and 9-year-old girls. Hobart was arrested Tuesday night when a mob of some 200 men gathered with the avowed determination of lynching Hobart. Sheriff Aye addressed the mob, convincing its members that the law should be allowed to take its course.