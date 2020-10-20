Glancing Back for Oct. 20

100 years ago,
Oct. 20, 1920
CHARLESTON — Homer McDowell, residing in the southwest part of Lafayette Township, pleaded guilty before Judge Marshall in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday to a charge of carrying concealed weapons. Judge Marshall fined McDowell $100 and costs. McDowell had some trouble some months ago which resulted in a deputy sheriff placing him under arrest. When searched, he was found to be "toting" a revolver. Since the enactment of a new law, the lowest fine that can be assessed for carrying a concealed weapon is $100. Before that new law, the price to pay for this charge was $25... MATTOON — On exhibition at the National Bank of Mattoon is the tallest stalk of Indian corn ever seen in this vicinity. W.E. Graham of Coles is the exhibitor. The corn was grown on the Graham farm in the Okaw River bottoms and is 14 feet tall, bearing a nearly perfect ear of corn eight feet from the base. Mr. Graham stated that in that same row in the field are stalks seven feet tall and ears of corn closer to the base. If all stalks in the field were like the tall one, said Mr. Graham, huskers would have to use stepladders to gather the corn.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Corn yields in Coles County are running about 30 percent below last year, according to Louis Christen, county farm adviser. The decrease is attributable partially to the Southern Leaf Blight disease and partially due to factors such as weather. Christen said in spite of these factors, most yields are running about 100 bushels an acre. Top yields are 120 to 130 bushels an acre, he said. But many yields are much lower, even down to 40 bushels an acre. Corn harvest is about 40 percent complete. The 1969 harvest was a record-breaker in Coles, Christen said... MATTOON — Lawrence Hart, speech teacher and speech team coach at Mattoon High School, has been nominated to represent Coles County in the Illinois Teacher of the Year Award program. He was named by a committee of seven administrators and guidance personnel representing the three school districts in the county and the Mattoon parochial school district. Runner-up was Alice Lamkey, home economics teacher in Oakland.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — There's a sort of urban renewal sweeping across the state as citizens from Chicago to Effingham and beyond have rediscovered the old-fashioned corner store. One thing that cities with burgeoning downtown areas — like Naperville, Danville, Champaign and Mattoon — have in common is a group like Midtown Mattoon. But it takes money to make improvements. Midtown Mattoon is proposing a special service area tax on property in midtown that would raise $80,000 for the program. Don Hance is president of Midtown Mattoon while Lisa Barr is acting program manager... CHARLESTON — New water lines along Illinois Route 16 soon will be ready for customers. Sewer lines won't be far behind as two of three phases of a $2.87 million project near completion. When water and sewer lines are operational, and the county finishes putting in the road at the Coles Business Park, the three main infrastructures will be in place. Coles-Moultrie is working on getting electric service to the park, all of which should be appealing to prospective clients.
