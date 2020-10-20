Glancing Back for Oct. 20

CHARLESTON — Homer McDowell, residing in the southwest part of Lafayette Township, pleaded guilty before Judge Marshall in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday to a charge of carrying concealed weapons. Judge Marshall fined McDowell $100 and costs. McDowell had some trouble some months ago which resulted in a deputy sheriff placing him under arrest. When searched, he was found to be "toting" a revolver. Since the enactment of a new law, the lowest fine that can be assessed for carrying a concealed weapon is $100. Before that new law, the price to pay for this charge was $25... MATTOON — On exhibition at the National Bank of Mattoon is the tallest stalk of Indian corn ever seen in this vicinity. W.E. Graham of Coles is the exhibitor. The corn was grown on the Graham farm in the Okaw River bottoms and is 14 feet tall, bearing a nearly perfect ear of corn eight feet from the base. Mr. Graham stated that in that same row in the field are stalks seven feet tall and ears of corn closer to the base. If all stalks in the field were like the tall one, said Mr. Graham, huskers would have to use stepladders to gather the corn.