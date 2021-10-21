Glancing Back for Oct. 21: Charleston club hosts topless dancers

100 years ago,

Oct. 21, 1921

MATTOON – Wanda Ruth Beem, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence E. Beem, passed away at 10:30 o’clock yesterday evening at the family home. Wanda had been ill since last Friday, suffering from diphtheria, but her condition did not become alarming until two days ago. Wanda was born in Mattoon on Oct. 26, 1910, and would have been 11 years old next week. She was in the sixth grade at Washington School during the present term… MATTOON – The diphtheria situation in Mattoon has changed slightly in a day. Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, after reporting the first death from the disease, also said there were four new cases. Dr. Richardson states that he is in great need of the antitoxin, but has been unable to get a new supply from the state. The last supply was received about three weeks ago, and that has been exhausted… MATTOON – Students held a “pep” meeting in the Mattoon High School auditorium yesterday, getting ready for the game against Oakland on Saturday. A part of the meeting was taken up by presentation of letters to last year’s basketball and track men. Following the presentation, a regular “pep” rally broke loose. High school yells and songs were practiced, several speeches were made and the students became thoroughly enthused over the coming game.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Police Chief Robert Plummer said today that leaf burners in Mattoon could be arrested under the city’s nuisance ordinance. The city has no ordinance which bans all open burning or all leaf burning. But Plummer said arrests could be made if burning violates a provision of the “nuisances” ordinance. Part B of the nuisances ordinance involves nuisances affecting health. Violations of city ordinances can bring fines of from $1 to $500… CHARLESTON – Supporters and opponents of the proposed 6,600-acre Lincoln Lake project are at odds over the benefits and damages the lake will bring to Coles and surrounding counties if it is completed. Representatives of both sides spoke with U.S. Rep. George Shipley, D-Olney, during his campaign visit over the weekend. John C. Marlin of the Committee on the Embarras River, represented the groups that oppose the Lincoln Lake project. They claim the lake hamper drainage, reduce flood protection and add to sediment issues in area bodies of water. Proponents say the proposed lake will attract new industry, provide an adequate water supply, attract tourists, and provide recreational and educational opportunities… MATTOON – Girl Scouting came to Mattoon in 1927 under the local leadership of Mrs. S.R. Evans. Mrs. Evans organized five troops for the girls of Mattoon. Today Mattoon has 30 troops with 1,173 girls. One of every five Mattoon girls between the ages of seven and 17 is a registered Girl Scout. Mattoon also has 75 registered Girl Scout leaders.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Randy Sparks, who worked with Burl Ives for a number of years and founded the New Christy Minstrels singing group, attended Eastern Illinois University’s Homecoming activities this weekend. Ives was a friend and associate of Burl Ives, EIU’s most famous alumnus, accompanied Ives’ widow, Dorothy, to the weekend activities. Mrs. Ives served as parade grand marshal. Sparks said he is working on a radio show called “The Burl Ives Radio Show,” giving him some time to spend in Ives’ boyhood home area in Jasper County… CHARLESTON – Dozens of local residents protested outside of Capone’s yesterday evening. The night spot is located just north of Charleston High School. Topless dancers were featured for the first time at the club which is billed as “the largest gentleman’s club in Illinois.” … NORMAL – Happy with Saturday’s runnerup state golf tournament, Laura Myerscough relaxed yesterday with a round of golf at the Charleston Country Club. The Charleston High School junior shot a 36-hole score of 153 to finish six strokes behind the champion score and six strokes better than the third-place finisher. Myerscough finished 33rd in the state as a freshman and tied for 15th a year ago.

