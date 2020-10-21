Glancing Back for Oct. 21

100 years ago,
Oct. 21, 1920
MATTOON — Big Four Railroad Engineer Vern Roberts of Mattoon, who had the distinction of bringing the special containing Sen. Warren Harding and his party to this city from St. Louis Saturday night, met the Republican candidate for president. While waiting for the time to leave St. Louis, Mr. Roberts went to the rear of the train to get a look at the distinguished traveler. Before reaching the back cars, he was slapped on the back and heard someone exclaim, "Here he is now." It was Sen. Harding, who was desirous of meeting the engineer. The senator was shown over the whole engine by Mr. Roberts and they had quite a little chat. Harding asked the engineer not to run so fast as he needed a good night's sleep. Therefore, Mr. Roberts said, at no time did he go more than 50 miles an hour... MATTOON — It's three cents a mile if you ride the interurban between Mattoon and Charleston henceforth. Beginning tomorrow, a ride from Mattoon to Charleston is 33 cents instead of 22 cents. And if you fail, in your hurry, to buy a ticket before you board the car, it means an additional 10 cents, as penalty for your forgetfulness, making a total of 43 cents to the county seat, instead of 22 cents. Judge English of the federal court in Danville, granted the increase.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Celotex Corp., manufacturer of foam insulation, announced last night it will build a 92,500-square foot plant on 20 acres north of Charleston. The announcement was made during a meeting of the Charleston City Council. The land, which was owned by the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, was then annexed by the city. A Celotex official said the company considered 10 cities and 25 sites for the plant which is expected to employ between 50 and 100 people .. MATTOON — Firemen lent a helping hand to a Decatur man who had a finger stuck in his car's steering wheel. Don Woodall of Decatur drove to Mattoon's Fire Station No. 1 yesterday with one of his fingers caught in the steering wheel. Firemen said a portion of the steering wheel was removed with a hacksaw and Woodall's finger was freed... MATTOON — Several local girls are members of the Lake Land College cheerleading squad. They include Brenda Sutton of Sullivan, Marlene Finke of Decatur, and Linda Hill, Julie Conlin, Inez Richardson and Carla Snow, all of Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — A morning conversation among teachers led to a more than $17,000 computer grant that involves all Mattoon schools. The Mattoon Foundation for Academic Excellence awarded a $17,460 grant to a group of teachers. The equipment includes eight LCD computers that allow teachers to project images from computers to overhead screens, among other things. Foundation President Bob Jones made the announcement at the foundation's annual fundraising dinner last night. Jones said the two-year-old foundation had a balance of $62,207 before the grant award... CHARLESTON — Investment return and donor support were great in fiscal year 1994 for the Eastern Illinois University Foundation. Ramona Roberson of Champaign, foundation president, said earnings on investments averaged 14.5 percent. Donations increased by 115 percent last year and the foundation doled out $226,406 in scholarships. EIU's $11.5 million endowment is the fourth largest in Illinois for public institutions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!