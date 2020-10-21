Glancing Back for Oct. 21

MATTOON — Big Four Railroad Engineer Vern Roberts of Mattoon, who had the distinction of bringing the special containing Sen. Warren Harding and his party to this city from St. Louis Saturday night, met the Republican candidate for president. While waiting for the time to leave St. Louis, Mr. Roberts went to the rear of the train to get a look at the distinguished traveler. Before reaching the back cars, he was slapped on the back and heard someone exclaim, "Here he is now." It was Sen. Harding, who was desirous of meeting the engineer. The senator was shown over the whole engine by Mr. Roberts and they had quite a little chat. Harding asked the engineer not to run so fast as he needed a good night's sleep. Therefore, Mr. Roberts said, at no time did he go more than 50 miles an hour... MATTOON — It's three cents a mile if you ride the interurban between Mattoon and Charleston henceforth. Beginning tomorrow, a ride from Mattoon to Charleston is 33 cents instead of 22 cents. And if you fail, in your hurry, to buy a ticket before you board the car, it means an additional 10 cents, as penalty for your forgetfulness, making a total of 43 cents to the county seat, instead of 22 cents. Judge English of the federal court in Danville, granted the increase.