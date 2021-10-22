Glancing Back for Oct. 22: Black birds make good pot pies

100 years ago,

Oct. 22, 1921

MATTOON – At Peterson Park on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, there will be planted one tree in memory of each of Mattoon Township’s world war heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of humanity. One member of the American Legion Auxiliary stated it is hoped that everyone able will go to Peterson Park on Armistice Day to take part in the tree planting and that it will be an annual affair. Perhaps in the future a “Road of Remembrance” will be created… CHARLESTON – Deputy Sheriff Sanders visited the home of O.E. Smith, a well-known farmer living near Lerna, and served a warrant on Mrs. Bessie Smith, which charged her with assault. It is alleged in the indictment that Mrs. Smith was responsible for an assault on Miss Ruth Gammill, a rural school teacher, by causing boys and girls of the school to hurl bad eggs at the teacher on May 5… TUSCOLA – Five and 20 black birds are being baked in Tuscola pies. Some Tuscola pot pie hunters are shooting black birds, which they claim are very fine eating at this time of year. Young ones are fully grown and the older ones are fat and plump from eating the various kinds of grain and seeds that have ripened. The birds are now to be found in great flocks in fields and pastures, and only a few shots are necessary for a hunter to get as many birds as he cares for.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Maxine Andrews of the famous Andrews Sisters singing group was scheduled to arrive at the Coles County Airport late this afternoon. Miss Andrews is president of the Bravo Corp., which has a plant in Neoga. Scheduled to be present to welcome Miss Andrews at the airport were employees of the plant, plus other residents of Neoga. Miss Andrews joined the company in May as vice president of advertising and public relations. In August she was named president at a special meeting of the company’s board of directors. Bravo makes women’s lingerie…CHARLESTON – Presidential politics may be an important factor behind postponement of the Lincoln Lake project, according to Ferrel Atkins of Charleston, vice president of the Wabash Valley Association. Atkins said White House officials likely would love to release funds for the proposed Lincoln Lake during the 1972 presidential election. Land-acquisition hearings had been scheduled for August. Those hearings have been delayed indefinitely. The Charleston Chamber of Commerce yesterday launched a petition drive to solicit support in seven area counties for the lake project.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – The city’s new water tower went online last night after final preparations were completed. The Charleston utility department installed 1,139 water pressure regulators offered by the city as a safeguard for residents’ plumbing. The new tower in Lafferty Park on the city’s southeast side, was filled with water and passed all quality tests earlier in the month. In the past week, use of the water towers on Adkins Drive and on Fifth Street near the library… MATTOON – Thirty-two Lake Land College employees representing more than 450 years of service were honored at a recent reception. Those recognized included five with more than 25 years of service. The 25-year employees include Jalee Cox, Charleston, business instructor; Dale Guyette, Mattoon, maintenance, who retired; Larry Hymes, Neoga, coordinator of the IDOT/QC/QA program; Bill Krietemeyer, Mattoon, maintenance; and Barb Titus, Neoga, computer operator. Awards were presented by Leland Glazebrook, Board of Trustees chairman; and Doris Reynolds, BOT Resource and Development Committee chairwoman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0