Glancing Back for Oct. 23: B.J. Thomas, Oliver, George Carlin at Eastern Illinois University

100 years ago,
Oct. 23, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – Approximately 6,000 people attended the B.J. Thomas concert in Lantz Gymnasium during Eastern Illinois University’s Parents Weekend. Thomas is best known for his hit song “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.” Next weekend is EIU’s Homecoming. The concert will feature recording artist Oliver, who has had such hit songs as “Good Morning Sunshine” and “Jean.” Oliver will be joined by comedian George Carlin… CHARLESTON – Dr. Susanna Forbes Buchanan, 29, formerly of Oakland, Calif., has been named a member of the medical staff at Charleston Community Hospital. An Ohio native, she received her doctor’s degree in 1967 from the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Buchanan is married to David Buchanan, an assistant chemistry professor at Eastern Illinois University. The Buchanans have a 1-year-old daughter… MATTOON – A “feasibility meeting” will be held next Friday at Eastern Illinois University to discuss the possibility of forming a team to play in the Central Illinois Collegiate baseball league, according to J.S. Sanders, assistant baseball coach at EIU. According to Sanders, the idea is to form a team sponsored by Charleston and Mattoon that would split its games between three diamonds: Grimes Field in Mattoon and Baker Field and EIU, both in Charleston. Currently, there are teams at Galesburg, Springfield, Bloomington, Macomb and Peoria. Rosters are filled by college players. Some CICL products include major leaguers such as Don Kessinger and Ken Holtzman of the Cubs, Marty Pattin of Boston plus Rick Monday and Sal Bando, both of Oakland.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – The city’s new water system is in transition today as crews attempt to make repairs in broken lines caused by the increased water pressure from the new water tower. Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Mark Donnelly said it probably will take 48 hours to complete the transition. The process of turning on the new tower began about 5 p.m. Monday but was halted more than one hour later when a 12-inch water main two blocks north of the tower burst. The basement of the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Seventh Street and Madison Avenue, was flooded when an old water line burst under the greater water pressure from the new tower… MATTOON – Elected officials will receive no pay raise the next four years unless a majority of the Mattoon City Council has a change of heart before Saturday. The council is switching to put the current $200 a month expense allowance as part of the salary, but that has no net effect on pay because taxes are deducted from the expense allowance. Currently, commissioners receive $3,600 a year in salary plus $200 a month in expenses. The mayor receives $4,800 annually plus $200 a month for expenses. The base pay for elected city officials has not changed since 1971.