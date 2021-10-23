Glancing Back for Oct. 23: B.J. Thomas, Oliver, George Carlin at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON – Approximately 6,000 people attended the B.J. Thomas concert in Lantz Gymnasium during Eastern Illinois University’s Parents Weekend. Thomas is best known for his hit song “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.” Next weekend is EIU’s Homecoming. The concert will feature recording artist Oliver, who has had such hit songs as “Good Morning Sunshine” and “Jean.” Oliver will be joined by comedian George Carlin… CHARLESTON – Dr. Susanna Forbes Buchanan, 29, formerly of Oakland, Calif., has been named a member of the medical staff at Charleston Community Hospital. An Ohio native, she received her doctor’s degree in 1967 from the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Buchanan is married to David Buchanan, an assistant chemistry professor at Eastern Illinois University. The Buchanans have a 1-year-old daughter… MATTOON – A “feasibility meeting” will be held next Friday at Eastern Illinois University to discuss the possibility of forming a team to play in the Central Illinois Collegiate baseball league, according to J.S. Sanders, assistant baseball coach at EIU. According to Sanders, the idea is to form a team sponsored by Charleston and Mattoon that would split its games between three diamonds: Grimes Field in Mattoon and Baker Field and EIU, both in Charleston. Currently, there are teams at Galesburg, Springfield, Bloomington, Macomb and Peoria. Rosters are filled by college players. Some CICL products include major leaguers such as Don Kessinger and Ken Holtzman of the Cubs, Marty Pattin of Boston plus Rick Monday and Sal Bando, both of Oakland.