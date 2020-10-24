Glancing Back for Oct. 24

CHARLESTON — The Coles County jail housed 35 prisoners Friday night, three over the maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Mike Curtis. The sheriff said this is the first time the jail has been filled to capacity or more since he took office four years ago. He said he may transfer some prisoners to the Mattoon jail. There are 32 usable bunks in the jail's six cells, he said. When the overcrowding began several days ago, there were enough blankets for 27 people and the jail ran out of coffee cups, he said... CHARLESTON — The south half of the Eastern Illinois University Lab School was evacuated at 9:20 a.m. yesterday after a shoe box containing a "fake bomb" was discovered on his desk by a physical education teacher. Frank Schabel, the teacher, carried the box out of the building and deposited it on the lawn southwest of the building. The box, which was emitting a humming noise, contained two flashlight batteries, a toggle switch and a cylindrical object about six inches long that resembled an explosive. The building was reopened about 10 a.m.