Glancing Back for Oct. 24

100 years ago,
Oct. 24, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The Coles County jail housed 35 prisoners Friday night, three over the maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Mike Curtis. The sheriff said this is the first time the jail has been filled to capacity or more since he took office four years ago. He said he may transfer some prisoners to the Mattoon jail. There are 32 usable bunks in the jail's six cells, he said. When the overcrowding began several days ago, there were enough blankets for 27 people and the jail ran out of coffee cups, he said... CHARLESTON — The south half of the Eastern Illinois University Lab School was evacuated at 9:20 a.m. yesterday after a shoe box containing a "fake bomb" was discovered on his desk by a physical education teacher. Frank Schabel, the teacher, carried the box out of the building and deposited it on the lawn southwest of the building. The box, which was emitting a humming noise, contained two flashlight batteries, a toggle switch and a cylindrical object about six inches long that resembled an explosive. The building was reopened about 10 a.m.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — An independent Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees will be successful because it will focus solely on the university's interests, newly appointed trustees said yesterday. Gov. Jim Edgar announced appointments to EIU's new board. Dr. Mack Hollowell of Charleston is the only current member of the Board of Governors Universities named. Other trustees on the new EIU board include Nate Anderson, principal of Rock Island High School and EIU alumnus; Carl Koerner of Effingham; Keith Branson of Mattoon; Susan Gilpin of Park Ridge, an EIU alumna; Thomas Johnson of Rockford; and Betsy Mitchell of Champaign, also an EIU alumna... MATTOON — A new 1995 Oldsmobile has been donated by Rutledge Chevrolet-Oldsmobile-Cadillac & Geo in Sullivan to the Lake Land College Foundation. The Cutlass Ciera SL Sedan, valued at $17,000, will be used for educational purposes in the automotive technology program at Lake Land. George Rutledge, president of the dealership, said three graduates of the automotive tech program are full-time employees of the dealership.
