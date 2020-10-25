Glancing Back for Oct. 25

MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad came out on top in two court cases yesterday. The Illinois Supreme Court affirmed the decision of Judge Marshall of Coles County Circuit Court in a case by Mrs. J.M. Lane against the Big Four Railroad. Mrs. Lane's husband was an employee of the Big Four and met death in an accident when riding down the Illinois Central station freight elevator about a year ago. The state industrial board awarded her $2,508. On appeal, Judge Marshall quashed the decision, meaning no compensation for Mrs. Lane. The Supreme Court upheld his decision. The state Supreme Court also ruled against Henry Seibert of Mattoon in a case against the Big Four. Seibert was making repairs to a Big Four water tank in East St. Louis last winter. He slipped on ice and injured one leg and suffered internal injuries. He was allowed damages by the industrial board. The railroad appealed all the way to the Supreme Court, which reversed the judgment... MATTOON — Mattoon High School's football team won its fourth game of the season at Pana on Saturday by a score of 17-0, this making the fourth consecutive time Mattoon has shut out its opponents. For three quarters, the only score of the game left halfback Roth dropped back to the Pana 40-yardline and made a pretty drop kick for three points. Roth and Jones scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.